Asia Cup 2022: 3 changes India can make against Sri Lanka

India are in a precarious position after losing their Super 4 match against Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday. They now take on Sri Lanka in what is a possibly do-or-die match for the Men in Blue. A loss for Rohit Sharma and Co. against Sri Lanka will see them rely on a host of other results going their way if they have to harbor hopes of making it to the final.

One of the biggest positives for India was the form of KL Rahul who sparkled with a 20-ball 28 against Babar Azam and Co. Skipper Rohit Sharma was superb as an opener too and they set the platform perfectly for Virat Kohli, who looked close to his best.

The big concern for India will be the form of their bowlers, especially the spinners, and this is where they could look at ringing a few changes.

Here we take a look at three possible changes India could make for this Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal

Ravichandran Ashwin will offer more control on UAE wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal has not looked close to his best. He was wicketless in India's first two games of the Asia Cup, but returned with figures of 1 for 43 from his four overs against Pakistan in the last match.

India are without Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja and hence, they would have wanted much better performances from Chahal. Young Ravi Bishnoi was far more impressive against Pakistan.

This could prompt the think tank to bring in Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Chahal for this crucial game against Sri Lanka. Ashwin will offer more control and will also offer some substance with the bat lower down the order.

#2 Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant

The Men in Blue can return to their designated finisher Dinesh Karthik against Sri Lanka.

Rishabh Pant has not managed to nail down his spot as the wicketkeeper-batter in the T20I squad. Rohit was visibly annoyed with the way he was dismissed against Pakistan. The top order fired in the first match of the Super 4 and this could prompt the management to return to Dinesh Karthik as the genuine finisher ahead of Pant.

Karthik will not only offer experience, but also a lot of power at the back end of the innings. India missed the finishing kick against Pakistan and this came back to haunt them in the match.

With Karthik in the lower order, the top order can afford to be even more attacking from the word go.

#1 Axar Patel ahead of Deepak Hooda

Axar Patel will add balance to the T20I squad.

Axar Patel can be used as a floater in the batting order. He can be the left-hander thrown in the middle order to separate India's right-handed batting order. He has improved his batting a lot in recent months and can play the long handle in the lower order.

Apart from his batting prowess, he is an excellent T20I bowler - one who can bowl across any stage of the innings. Axar is no longer the bowler of darts. He has the experience and confidence to vary his pace and use the crease to challenge the batters.

The recent series against the West Indies and Zimbabwe saw him deceive batters in the air and he can be a vital cog for the Men in Blue against Sri Lanka.

