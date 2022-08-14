Asia Cup 2022: 3 key Indian players who have played only one T20I against Pakistan

Team India will commence their 2022 Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 as they build towards the T20 World Cup later in the year.

The two competitions remain the only ones in which the Men in Blue can face their green foes in T20Is, with bilaterals having been scrapped for a while now. As a result, the Indian players have had little experience playing against Pakistan in the shortest format. Players from the two countries don't play together in franchise leagues either, making each of them relatively unknown to the other.

Names like Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan have never faced Pakistan in T20I cricket, while a few other important players have taken to the field only once.

Here are three key Indian players who have interestingly played only one T20I against Pakistan.

Honorable Mention: Suryakumar Yadav

#3 Rishabh Pant

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

Rishabh Pant has been around the international circuit for a while now, but he has played Pakistan in only one competitive game. The wicketkeeper-batter featured in India's 2021 T20 World Cup clash, losing by 10 wickets in rather embarrassing fashion despite contributing the team's second-highest score of 39.

Pant struck two fours and two sixes in his 30-ball stay at the crease, stringing together a 53-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli. He was eventually dismissed by Shadab Khan as India labored to 151/7, a total Pakistan chased down with more than two overs to spare.

#2 KL Rahul

India v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Like Pant, the 2021 T20 World Cup game remains the only time Rahul has faced Pakistan in T20I cricket. The opener had his stumps uprooted by the in-form Shaheen Shah Afridi for just 3 as India failed to recover from their early setbacks.

Considering that Rahul made his debut in 2016 and has played as many as 56 T20Is, it's surprising that he has played only one game in the format against Pakistan. Up against the same bowlers, the right-hander will need to be at his best against slightly unfamiliar opposition on August 28.

#1 Dinesh Karthik

England v India - 2nd Vitality IT20

India's veteran wicket-keeper made his T20I debut in the country's first-ever game in the format back in 2006 against South Africa. Batting at No. 5, Dinesh Karthik walked away with the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 31. He may not bat as high in the order anymore, but his penchant for polishing off innings has stood the test of time.

Having found a new lease of life in international cricket as a finisher, Karthik has put together a series of excellent performances in T20I cricket. He has thrown his hat in the ring for a ticket to Australia, and a few good displays in the Asia Cup would make his case impossible to ignore.

Karthik's only outing against Pakistan came in the 2007 T20 World Cup, in the historic bowl-out match. He batted at No. 5 and managed 11 off 9 before being castled by Mohammad Asif.

