Asia Cup 2022: 3 reasons why India's openers are the best heading into the tournament

The buzz around India and their Asia Cup 2022 campaign is heating up even as the second-string side gears up for their three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting Thursday (August 18) in Harare.

The six-team tournament starting August 27 will see India vs Pakistan as the first heavyweight clash of the tournament on August 28. Both sides will play with their full-strength squads. For India, it's all about getting even after being handed a defeat by their side in last year's T20 World Cup.

Heading into the squad, India's openers are in focus as the best opening pair. With KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma walking out to bat, there are reasons why the two are one of the most destructive pairs in world cricket.

On that note, we take a look at three reasons why the Men in Blue's openers are the best heading into the marquee tournament.

#1 India's openers come with ample experience

India will be looking at KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as their primary opening pair in the Asia Cup and much of it has to do with the experience between the two of them.

The pair opened between 2017-2021 in the T20Is and have 1050 runs between them from 19 innings at a healthy average of 55.26. With both batters being formidable forces in their own way, their experience augurs well for the side as they gear up for a stiff Pakistan challenge.

#2 Bonafide matchwinners

Both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have played enough T20Is to understand the intensity and pressure the ultra-short format of the game brings with it.

Rahul has played 56 T20Is for India and has stacked up 1831 runs at an average of 40.62 and a strike rate of 142.29. Add two centuries and 16 half-centuries to the list and he's one of those fluent batters who can take the game away if he gets going.

Rohit Sharma needs no introduction. The veteran Mumbai batter has played twice the amount of games than Rahul and scored 3487 runs from 132 innings. He averages 31.7 and strikes at 140.27.

The captain boasts of having the most centuries (4) in T20Is and has 27 half-centuries to his name — feats that show he can take down any opposition on his day.

#3 The back-up openers are equally dangerous

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will serve as the back-up openers. The latter has been tried a couple of times as an opener, while Kohli opens for his IPL franchise, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

While neither of these batters are first-choice openers, they have the skills for the position. Should either Sharma or Rahul miss out due to an injury, the secondary options prove that they're as big a threat as the main ones.

