Asia Cup 2022: 3 reasons why India can't underestimate Pakistan 

After a four-year hiatus, the Asia Cup is all set to return, with the continent's top six teams locking horns with each other. The mega-event is scheduled to be hosted by the UAE, which will begin from August 27.

While Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will square off in the opening game, the contest that will grab all the headlines will be between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The much-anticipated clash will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, August 28.

The Men in Green, who have largely been the underdogs against a record seven-time winning Indian unit, head into the clash after thumping the Men in Blue by 10 wickets in their last meeting at the T20 World Cup last year.

Although Rohit Sharma’s side are favorite to lift the Asia Cup silverware, Pakistan have got all the necessary tools in their arsenal to trounce the defending champions. Consequently, it would not be a wise decision for India to take the Babar Azam-led unit lightly.

On that note, let's take a look at the three reasons why India shouldn't underestimate Pakistan cometh the high-profile clash between the two sides in the Asia Cup 2022.

#3. Selection conundrums for India

India are yet to narrow down on their batting line up.

Despite playing as many as 20 more T20I matches than Pakistan this year, India are yet to figure out their best XI ahead of the Asia Cup.

The Men in Blue have tried umpteen number of opening combinations in their last few series, while there is still some uncertainty about how their middle and lower-order will shape up in the first game.

Moreover, one of their premier batters in Virat Kohli hasn't been amongst runs, while first-choice opener KL Rahul failed to get among the runs against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan, on the other hand, appear to have a better settled unit. The only concern they might feel is replacing the injured Shaheen Afridi, who has been ruled out of the Asia Cup. Barring that, the remaining 10 players pick themselves for Pakistan.

#2. Overconfidence proved to be the catalyst for India's downfall last time

India suffered a thrashing defeat against Pakistan in their last meeting.

Prior to the last clash between the two sides at the T20 World Cup 2021, their was a subtle air of complacency in the Indian camp as they hadn't lost a single World Cup game against their fierce opponents.

However, on the big night in Dubai, Pakistan ran riot as they thumped India by a massive margin of 10 wickets in hand. The morale-hindering loss to India didn't assist their cause as they even failed to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

As India prepare for their upcoming match against Pakistan, they will undoubtedly seek vengeance, but they will also be wary of Pakistan's threat.

#1. Pakistan have the World No.1 T20I batter

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been in tremendous form with the bat.

While the Pakistan team are in a transition phase with several fresh faces coming through the ranks, one player who has been a rock for them for some years now is their skipper Babar Azam.

The 27-year old has been a revolutionary dasher in the Pakistani batting line-up and currently holds the top position in both the ICC ODI and T20I rankings among batters. The trailblazing right-hander has also flourished in the leadership role, taking his consistency with the bat to an unprecedented level.

Since 2021, Azam has amassed 2188 runs at an excellent average of 46.5 in 54 T20 innings. As far as ODIs are concerned, his number tally jumps to 1084 runs at an immaculate average of 77.4 and a strike rate of 97 in just 15 one-day internationals.

India would love to dismiss Babar Azam early in the innings as he has the ability to exploit the Indian bowling attack, which will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel in the upcoming Asia Cup.

