Asia Cup 2022: 3 reasons why Sri Lanka can be surprise winners

Team Sri Lanka's spirits will be sky-high after an incredible chase against Bangladesh on Thursday that saw them qualify for the Super 4 phase of the Asia Cup 2022. It was a true test of character for them as they had been absolutely annihilated by Afghanistan in the opening game.

However, skipper Dasun Shanaka and his men rose to the occasion to beat Bangladesh by two wickets. This win has definitely shown that if Sri Lanka play to their potential, they certainly have a chance to go deep into the tournament, and who knows, even win it.

On that note, here are three reasons why the Lankans are dark horses for the Asia Cup 2022 title:

#3 Quality spin options

The way the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) went hard for leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga at the IPL 2022 mega auction was enough to show his stature in T20 cricket. He also ended up as the highest wicket-taker of the 2021 T20 World Cup with 16 scalps to his name.

When you add Maheesh Theekshana to the mix, the duo become an irresistible combination on slow pitches in the UAE. Due to such quality spin options, Sri Lanka will be in with a shout even in games where they don't set a huge total.

These two spinners definitely have the ability to run through the opposition batting-order with their variations and deception and put the Lankans in the driver's seat.

#2 X-factors

There is no shortage of talent in the current Sri Lankan team as seen in their win over Bangladesh. The game looked dead and buried when Shanaka was dismissed. But the likes of Chamika Karunaratne and Asitha Fernando showed that even they had the ability to use the long handle and take their team over the line.

Other than the likes of Hasaranga and Theekshana, left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka could also be dangerous if he gets some swing. In the batting department, Kusal Mendis and Bhanuka Rajapaksa will hold the key.

Rajapaksa has shown in the IPL exactly what kind of damage he can inflict on the opposition. If these players get going, Sri Lanka might even back themselves to chase a total around the 200-run mark.

#1 Sri Lanka have no burden of expectations

Sri Lanka could perhaps draw parallels with the talented Indian team that was sent for the 2007 T20 World Cup. That team didn't have any baggage of expectations and many felt they wouldn't go deep into the tournament.

However, as a team, they punched above their weight and beat Pakistan in the final to bring home the inaugural T20 World Cup. The Lankans also have a talented side full of players who on their day can turn the game on its head.

If they manage to find momentum with a win against Afghanistan on Saturday, who knows, they might get on a roll and cause a major upset in the final.

