Asia Cup 2022: 3 records that were broken during Pakistan's nail-biting win over India 

In what was another nail-biting encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, Babar Azam's side prevailed by five wickets in the Super Four fixture of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 4).

After being put in to bat first, India made a fiery start before the Pakistani spinners pulled things back somewhat in the Indian innings. While Virat Kohli (60) did the bulk of the scoring, no other Indian batter capitalized on their starts. Shadab Khan (2/31) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as they restricted India to 181/7.

Pakistan got off to a shaky start in their run-chase as they lost both Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman inside the first eight overs. Mohammad Rizwan (71) and Mohammad Nawaz (42) then stitched together a match-changing partnership of 84 runs, which pushed India back in the game.

With Pakistan needing 26 off their last two overs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaked 19 runs in the penultimate over as the match slipped away from India's grasp. Pakistan held their nerves in the end and won the game with a ball remaining.

The action-packed match saw several records set and broken. Interestingly, it was India's first loss in a T20 Asia Cup game. The Men in Blue had gone through the previous edition of the Asia Cup played in the T20 format, in 2016, unbeaten.

However, that wasn't the only landmark reached in this match. Let's take a look at three other records that were broken during Pakistan's exciting win over the Rohit Sharma-led side in the Asia Cup contest on Sunday.

#1 Virat Kohli now has the most 50+ scores in T20Is

Virat Kohli was India's best batter on Sunday [Pic Credit: ICC]

Indian veteran Virat Kohli was the sheet anchor of his team's innings against Pakistan and proved key in guiding them to a score of 181. The former Indian skipper scored a well-made 44-ball 60 and recorded his 32nd T20I fifty in the process.

This is the highest number of 50+ scores a batter has scored in T20 international cricket.

Prior to Sunday's game, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma held the record with as many as 31 50+ scores in T20Is, including 27 half-centuries and four centuries in the format.

Unfortunately, Kohli also earned an unwanted record on Sunday as he became the batter with most 50+ scores in T20Is in a losing cause.

#2 Most 50+ partnerships by a pair in T20Is

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got India off to a flier in the Asia Cup Super Four game vs. Pakistan [Pic Credit: ICC]

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave their team a blazing start in the game and put on a show with some exquisite strokeplay. While Rohit (28 from 16) clobbered five boundaries with rage, Rahul (28 from 20) looked classy enough.

The Indian captain and vice-captain put up a 50-run partnership in just 26 balls. This was the fastest that an Indian team had got to 50 runs in an innings against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game. Also, this was the 14th half-century partnership for this opening pair and that set a world record.

Rohit and Rahul now have the most 50+ stands in the history of T20I cricket. They upstaged the record held by the Irish pair of Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling, who put on 50 or more for the first wicket 13 times.

#3 For the first time in his career, Babar Azam has failed to score 15+ in three consecutive T20Is

Babar Azam has a had a mediocre Asia Cup 2022 so far [Pic Credit: ICC]

Pakistan's Mr. Consistent Babar Azam has looked out of sorts in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 so far. He has registered scores of 10 (9), 9 (8), and 14 (10) in the three games he has played in the tournament up till now.

Interestingly, this is the first instance in his career when Babar has failed to score at least 15 runs in three consecutive T20Is. The World No.1 T20I-ranked batter has played 71 T20I innings in total, amassing 2,719 runs at an average of 43.8 and a strike rate of almost 130.

Babar Azam @babarazam258



This one is for all those people back in our Pakistan fighting with the floods. Alhumdulillah - this team of champions delivered in a nail-biting game. Magnificent innings from @iMRizwanPak and Nawaz.This one is for all those people back in our Pakistan fighting with the floods. Alhumdulillah - this team of champions delivered in a nail-biting game. Magnificent innings from @iMRizwanPak and Nawaz. This one is for all those people back in our Pakistan fighting with the floods. ❤️ https://t.co/Yad4kxGFSU

The atypical stat goes to show how consistent Babar has been for Pakistan and his nation will hope to see him come good in the upcoming fixtures of Asia Cup. On the flip side, the captain of Pakistan would be happy that his team can win even without him firing.

