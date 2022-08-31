Asia Cup 2022: 3 unselected Indian players who could be better opening options than KL Rahul

Team India have cruised into the Super 4 stage of the 2022 Asia Cup with wins over Pakistan and Hong Kong, but their top order has left a lot to be desired. KL Rahul, in particular, has looked completely out of form, with scores of 0(1) and 36(39).

There were questions over Rahul's place in the side following a spate of injuries that caused him to miss a host of international assignments. Playing the Zimbabwe ODI series to get some match practice ahead of the Asia Cup, the 30-year-old struggled to find his timing. The same issues, compounded by a bizarre lack of intent, have made an appearance in the continental tournament.

India might be better served opening with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, who currently bat in the middle order. In fact, even some unselected players could help the team's cause more than KL Rahul, who is undoubtedly a world-class batter on his day but simply hasn't been able to find the right approach in white-ball cricket.

Here are three players who weren't picked in India's Asia Cup squad but could still be better options to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma.

#3 Sanju Samson

New Zealand v India - T20: Game 4

Over the last few months, Sanju Samson has been in and around the Indian team. He played three ODIs and two T20Is against the West Indies, recording scores of 12, 54, 6*, 30* and 15. He then featured in three ODIs against Zimbabwe, winning a Player of the Match award for his 43* and three catches before scoring a quickfire 15 in the next game.

Samson has never been able to establish himself as a regular member of the Indian team, largely due to his inconsistency in international cricket and the selectors viewing his attacking batting as unreliable rather than effective. But the wicketkeeper-batter's game has made significant strides in the reliability department over the last two years, and he seems ready to be given a bigger role with India.

Captain Rohit Sharma even talked up Samson's chances of making India's T20 World Cup squad, saying the batter's style could suit the team's requirements in Australia. He's certainly capable of batting in the top order, having often picked bowlers apart in the powerplay in the Indian Premier League. The 27-year-old could earn a new lease of life with the Men in Blue if he's thrust into an opening role.

#2 Ishan Kishan

Northamptonshire v India - T20 Tour Match

A player who has fallen out of favor in the recent past, Ishan Kishan was once in the reckoning to open the batting in white-ball formats but hasn't been able to nail down a spot in the side. Prior to his fifty in the third ODI against Zimbabwe, the young left-hander had scores of 6, 11, 8, 16, 3, 26, 15 and 27 in his last eight innings across formats.

Bringing Kishan back into the fold would solve India's left-hander problem at the top. The Men in Blue currently have four right-handers in their top four, leaving them vulnerable to left-arm spinners and leg-spinners. They seem reluctant to take the risk of opening with Pant, leaving the door open for a Kishan return.

Kishan certainly has the potential to be a successful T20 opener, even if his returns at the top don't quite suggest that. At the very least, his intent would be an upgrade on Rahul's and he could strike a fruitful combination with his franchise captain.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 3

What does Prithvi Shaw need to do to be in the selectors' eyeline once again? The young batter, presumably not considered for selection due to his fitness issues, is one of the best attacking openers in the country. However, he hasn't played an international match since July 2021, when a second-string India toured Sri Lanka.

Shaw's T20 record (2,069 runs in 82 matches) may not make for great reading in the average column (25.23). The diminutive batter doesn't pile on the runs like the other accumulators in the country, but he always scores his runs quickly, as evidenced by his career strike rate of 147.78. When he gets going, he has the ability to take the game away from the opposition immediately.

Shaw's attacking shots against pace are a sight to behold, and his spin game too has advanced in leaps and bounds over the last few years. Although he clearly isn't in the scheme of things right now, his unique skillset makes him a frightening long-term prospect.

LIVE POLL Q. Should India call up Prithvi Shaw despite his rumored fitness issues? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna