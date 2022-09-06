5 things you need to know about Dilshan Madushanka, the bowler who got Virat Kohli out for a duck in Asia Cup 2022

Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka has become the talk of the town after dismissing star Indian batter Virat Kohli for a four-ball duck in their Super 4 clash at the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday.

Fans had high hopes from Virat Kohli heading into this game. He scored two fifties in his last two innings, but couldn't continue the momentum against the Lankans.

Kohli attempted to hit a length ball from Dilshan Madushanka in the gap on the leg-side. However, he missed the shot and lost his stumps.

Not many fans knew about Madushanka's talent before Tuesday evening's game. Here are five things you need to know about the 21-year-old left-arm pacer who sent Virat to the pavilion before he could score any runs.

#1 Dilshan Madushanka made his T20 debut in 2020

Dilshan Madushanka started his T20 career in 2020 (Image: Getty)

Madushanka played his first T20 game in December 2020. He made his T20 debut in the Lanka Premier League, playing for the Dambulla Viiking team. The left-arm pacer bowled only two overs, scalping one wicket and conceding 24 runs.

Interestingly, he made his T20I debut in the ongoing Asia Cup tournament, returning with figures of 0/10 against Afghanistan.

#2 Madushanka has played only 1 List-A game so far

As mentioned ahead, Madushanka does not have much experience under his belt. While he has been a part of 11 T20s so far, he is yet to play red-ball cricket. In the List-A format, he has played only one match.

Earlier this year, Madushanka played a List-A match for Sri Lanka 'A' against Australia 'A'. He had an uneventful debut as he bowled a wicketless spell of eight overs, conceding 58 runs.

#3 He is the son of a fisherman

Cricket has witnessed several rags-to-riches story in recent years. It looks like Dilshan Madushanka's name will soon feature on that list of stories as he crossed many hurdles in life to make it this far.

The youngster is the son of a fisherman from Hungama in Sri Lanka. He worked hard on his bowling skills from a young age before his crowning glory against Virat Kohli.

#4 Madushanka quit studies to focus on cricket

Madushanka passed his 10th standard exams and also completed his 11th standard, but soon after, he decided to quit studies. He took the big decision to focus on his cricketing career.

The hard work has paid off as he has earned everyone's attention on the grand stage.

#5 His father did not want him to become a cricketer

In an interview with The Papare in 2019, Dilshan Madushanka disclosed that his father was earlier not a big cricket fan. However, he was able to play cricket regularly because of his mother's help.

“My father didn’t like me playing cricket. He used to blame cricket for my bad academic results. He didn’t like the sport and didn’t even watch a game on the television. I used to sneak out for matches with the help of my mother," said Madushanka.

In the same interview, Madushanka added that his father now watches cricket regularly. His father would surely be proud of the delivery he bowled to Kohli on Tuesday.

