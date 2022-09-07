Asia Cup 2022: India Player Ratings vs Sri Lanka as SL demolish Men in Blue's hopes of qualifying for final

Captain Dasun Shanaka led from the front as Sri Lanka vanquished Team India by six wickets in the Super 4 stage of the 2022 Asia Cup to take massive strides towards a spot in the final.

Shanaka's opposite number Rohit Sharma played a delightful innings after being asked to bat, but India's total of 173 was probably below-par. Sri Lanka overhauled it in the final over on the back of a splendid opening partnership and some late heroics from the middle order.

Here are India's player ratings from their Asia Cup encounter against Sri Lanka.

KL Rahul: 2/10

After briefly raising hopes with a positive innings against Pakistan, Rahul scored only six runs before playing all around a full delivery from Maheesh Theekshana. The Indian opener has been a massive letdown in the Asia Cup, and his place in the team should be under serious threat even though he's the vice-captain.

Rohit Sharma: 8.5/10

Rohit was the backbone of the Indian batting lineup against Sri Lanka. He timed the ball sweetly as others around him struggled, hitting five fours and four sixes to take his team to a respectable total. On the field, though, the skipper had a disappointing outing with both his decision-making and his fielding coming up short.

Virat Kohli: 1/10

Kohli appeared to have found his lost touch coming into the game but he played a wild heave against Dilshan Madushanka and found his stumps destroyed. The in-form man failed to deliver in a must-win game, and the shot he played to be dismissed was inexcusable.

Suryakumar Yadav: 6.5/10

Suryakumar played an uncharacteristically sedate innings as Rohit took the risks in the partnership. Although his 34 was crucial to India steadying the ship after two early wickets, he should've capitalized on his start and accelerated at the death.

Rishabh Pant: 5.5/10

Pant struck three fours in his short stay at the crease but holed out in the deep while trying to clear the long boundary off a short ball. He looks out of place at No. 6, and India have some thinking to do regarding his best position in the side. The keeper had all three stumps to aim at on the penultimate ball of the innings and perhaps should've done better.

Hardik Pandya: 4/10

Hardik struck a sweetly-timed six but perished soon after, also trying to clear the long boundary. Although he bowled better than his figures (0/35) suggest since a few lucky boundaries were scored off him, he dished out a few horribly directed deliveries at crucial stages of the innings. India might have to admit that he can't be a regular third seamer.

Deepak Hooda: 4.5/10

Hooda, batting out of position at No. 7, couldn't provide the necessary finishing touches to India's innings. He didn't have any overs to bowl either. The Men in Blue aren't using the all-rounder's strengths effectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 4/10

Bhuvneshwar went wicketless, rarely threatening to produce any breakthroughs. He leaked 14 runs in the penultimate over, sending down wides and slot balls. India's lead pacer has let the team down in the Super 4 stage.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 7.5/10

Chahal started terribly but made amends in his final two overs, scalping three important wickets to derail Sri Lanka's strong start. While the leg-spinner has been far from his best in the recent past, this was a confidence-boosting performance that should hold him in good stead in the future. However, he got a few of his strategies wrong, offering flight at inopportune times.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 7/10

Ashwin struck an important six in the final over of India's innings and did the best he could with the ball. He picked up one wicket and kept things tight for the most part, but the Men in Blue might want more penetration from their senior off-spinner.

Arshdeep Singh: 5/10

Arshdeep tried hard at the death, executing yorkers well and taking the game deep. But his expensive second over, which also ruined his figures, gave Sri Lanka the momentum they needed in the powerplay. The left-armer is certainly a big talent but hasn't quite been at his best of late.

