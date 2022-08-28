IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Match 2: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India will face Pakistan in the much-hyped Asia Cup 2022 encounter in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). This will be the first meeting between the arch-rivals since the T20 World Cup clash at the same venue last year. Pakistan had a memorable time in that game, thumping the Men in Blue by 10 wickets.

A lot has, however, changed since India’s lethargic performance in that match. Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, they have revamped their style of play in T20Is. They will look to continue the process in Sunday’s mega clash as well. Babar Azam-led Pakistan, though, are expected to make life difficult for India again.

Both sides will be without their lead pacers in the tournament. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out due to a knee injury. India will also miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah, who suffered a back injury ahead of the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be keen to make his 100 T20I extra special.

Today's IND vs PAK toss result

India have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“Having played a few games here in the last few years during the T20 World Cup and IPL, we think that we can exploit the grass cover initially.”

India have taken a big decision by picking Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant. Avesh Khan has been chosen as the third seamer.

Pakistan are going in with three fast bowlers and two spinners. Naseem Shah will be making his debut.

IND vs PAK - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Today's IND vs PAK match player list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravi Bishnoi

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, Haider Ali

IND vs PAK - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Masudur Rahman, Ruchira Palliyaguruge

TV umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

