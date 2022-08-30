Asia Cup 2022 Match 3, BAN vs AFG: Who won yesterday’s Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match?

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in yesterday’s (August 30) Asia Cup 2022 match in Sharjah. With the victory, they became the first team in the competition to qualify for the Super 4.

Bowling first after losing the toss, Afghanistan did an excellent job of restricting Bangladesh to 127 for seven. Najibullah Zadran (43* off 17) and Ibrahim Zadran (42* off 41) then played key knocks to lift their team to an emphatic victory in 18.3 overs.

Heading into the last four overs, the match was evenly poised with Afghanistan needing 43 runs. However, Najibullah clubbed Mustafizur Rahman for two maximums in the 17th over to shift the momentum of the contest.

Twenty-two runs came off the 18th over bowled by Mohammad Saifuddin as Afghanistan took complete control of proceedings. Najibullah launched the last two balls of the over for sixes. Fittingly, he finished off the match with another maximum, thumping Mosaddek Hossain down the ground. Ibrahim-Najibullah's stand was worth 69, coming in a mere 5.3 overs.

Chasing 128, Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz had a lucky escape as he was dropped at long-on off Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling in the third over. However, he could not utilize the opportunity. Struggling for rhythm, he was stumped for 11 off 18. Gurbaz charged down the track to Shakib and was stranded as the left-arm spinner fired one short and flat.

Hazratullah Zazai opened up after a slow start, but could not come up with a significant contribution. He was dismissed lbw by Hossain for 23 off 26 as he completed missed his sweep. Tight bowling by Bangladesh meant that Afghanistan struggled to 48 for two at the halfway stage.

There was more trouble for the chasing side as their skipper Mohammad Nabi (eight) was foxed by an off-cutter from Saifuddin and was trapped in front of the stumps. At 62 for three, Bangladesh would have entertained hopes of a win, but Najibullah blew them away with a sensational display of monster hitting.

Mujeeb, Rashid shine as Afghanistan restrict Bangladesh to 127/7

Mujeeb ur Rahman celebrates the wicket of Anamul Haque. Pic: Getty Images

Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/16) and Rashid Khan (3/22) came up with impressive efforts as Afghanistan held Bangladesh to 127 for seven after losing the toss and bowling first. A lethargic Bangladesh lost half their side for 53 in the 11th over. However, a fighting knock from Hossain (48* off 31) lifted Bangladesh’s spirits.

Bangladesh got off to an unproductive start as Mujeeb cleaned up Mohammad Naim (six) with a carrom ball. Afghanistan then used a review to overturn a not-out decision against Anamul Haque (five). The batter was adjudged lbw to Mujeeb as he missed a short of a length delivery.

Mujeeb had his third in the last over of the powerplay as he bowled Bangladesh captain Shakib (11) through the gate with another carrom ball. The wickets kept tumbling for the batting side as Rashid trapped Mushfiqur Rahim (one) lbw with a googly. Bangladesh were five down when Rashid had Afif Hossain (12) leg before with another wrong'un.

Hossain managed to find a few crucial boundaries and featured in a sixth-wicket stand of 36 with Mahmudullah (25 off 27). Just as Bangladesh were preparing for the final assault, Mahmudullah perished to Rashid, miscuing a slog sweep. Hossain kept the fight alive for Bangladesh and batted till the end to ensure his team was not completely out of the contest.

BAN vs AFG 2022: Who was Player of the Match in Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I?

Mujeeb and Rashid stood out for Afghanistan with the ball, claiming three wickets each. In the chase, Najibullah and Ibrahim featured in a ‘fire and ice’ partnership. While the former clobbered six sixes, the latter anchored the innings, scoring at just more than a run-a-ball.

For Bangladesh, Mosaddek played a valuable knock and picked up a wicket as well. Skipper Shakib also impressed with one for 13 from his four overs.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was named Player of the Match for his excellent figures of three for 16.

