“How many wicketkeepers can we even take?” - Mohammad Kaif shares his thoughts on Sanju Samson’s Asia Cup 2022 snub

Former batter Mohammad Kaif has stated that there is no place for Sanju Samson in the Asia Cup squad as India already have two keeper-batters in Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. Kaif pointed out that there is no guarantee of even DK fitting into the playing XI.

Samson was dropped from the Indian squad for the Asia Cup despite impressive performances in the white ball series in the West Indies. There is no place for another keeper-batter, Ishan Kishan, as well, who has also been in good form in the T20 format.

India will begin their campaign in the Asia Cup by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on August 28. Previewing the Team India squad, Kaif opened up on the wicketkeeper conundrum. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he explained:

"How many wicketkeepers can we even take? We have Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik. This is the problem for the selectors. You talk about Virat Kohli, KL Rahul or Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav is set at no. 4 with Pant at no. 5, Pandya at no. 6, and then there is Dinesh Karthik also. Will he get a chance? We don't know that yet. There is stiff competition in the Indian team right now.”

BCCI @BCCI



Food that he loves but cannot eat now?



His one nickname that not many are aware of?



All this & much more in this fun rapid-fire with - By



#TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND His favourite sporting personality? 🤔Food that he loves but cannot eat now?His one nickname that not many are aware of?All this & much more in this fun rapid-fire with @IamSanjuSamson , straight from Harare.- By @ameyatilak His favourite sporting personality? 🤔Food that he loves but cannot eat now? 🍲His one nickname that not many are aware of? 😎All this & much more in this fun rapid-fire with @IamSanjuSamson, straight from Harare. 👌 👌 - By @ameyatilak #TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND https://t.co/IeidffhtMl

The former cricketer added that, given the intense competition, Samson will have to perform exceedingly well to stay in contention for a place in the Indian team. Kaif commented:

"I would tell Sanju Samson to perform good when given the chance. He did good in the West Indies, where he played match-winning knocks. If you play match-winning knocks, then you make your name.”

The Kerala batter impressed with the bat and gloves during the white ball tour of the West Indies. He scored 54 in the second ODI and a crucial 30 not out in the fourth T20I.

“He has finished many matches” - Mohammad Kaif explains why DK has the edge over Samson

Kaif also praised Karthik for his ability to finish matches, as a result of which he has made a massive impact. He stated that DK has proved himself as a match-winner. He explained:

"Why does everyone still talk about Dinesh Karthik? He bats lower down the order and has also finished many matches. He was there till the last over, he was there to play the winning hit in the last over. This stays in the head and everyone wants a match-winner, someone who can win you a game.”

Admitting that Samson has also done a good job, the 41-year-old concluded:

“Samson has performed well recently against the West Indies and he will get his chance. These days, whenever a squad is made, his name is usually there. It's good that he is there. The competition is a lot so it is not an easy job for the selectors.”

In a stop-start international career, Samson has played four ODIs and 16 T20Is, scoring 118 and 296 runs respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert