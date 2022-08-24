Asia Cup 2022: "Need to be diplomatic in such situations" - Danish Kaneria takes a dig at Pakistan head coach for remarks on Shaheen Afridi

Danish Kaneria believes that Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq shouldn't have stated that Shaheen Afridi's absence will a huge setback for the side at Asia Cup 2022.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria suggested that the Pakistani coach should have instead highlighted the presence of other matchwinners from their lineup. He opined that this would have instilled confidence in the younger players.

He explained:

"Everyone is aware that Shaheen Afridi's absence is going to make a big difference. But as a coach, you need to be diplomatic during such situations. The whole team is dependent on the coach.

"It would have been better if he had said, 'What if Shaheen Afridi isn't there, we have matchwinners like Nassem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr,' it's all about giving confidence to youngsters."

The Men in Green will be without their premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi at the Asia Cup 2022 as he has been ruled out due to a knee injury. Mohammad Hasnain has replaced the left-armer in the squad for the continental event.

"Pakistan's bowling attack looks much stronger now" - Danish Kaneria on Mohammad Hasnain's inclusion for Asia Cup 2022

Kaneria said that Mohammad Hasnain has showcased tremendous form in his recent outings in the County Championship and The Hundred in England. He added that the youngster can trouble batters with his toe-crushing yorkers at the forthcoming Asia Cup.

He also spoke about the novelty factor that Hasnain would bring in by pointing out that the Indian batters haven't faced him in international cricket.

Kaneria elaborated:

"Mohammad Hasnain was spectacular in the County Championship. He bowled toe-crushing yorkers. Back in the day, there were headlines about Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis' toe-crushing yorkers.

"Hasnain has achieved a similar feat. Pakistan's bowling attack looks much stronger now. It will be an eye-opener for the Indian batters as they haven't faced him yet.

India and Pakistan are set to square off in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 on August 28. The much-awaited game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

