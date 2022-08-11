Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan’s predicted XI for match against India

Pakistan will kick off their Asia Cup 2022 campaign by taking on India in Dubai on August 28. The teams will meet at the same venue where Babar Azam and Co. defeated the Men in Blue by 10 wickets during last year’s T20 World Cup. This was Pakistan’s first-ever triumph over India in a World Cup match.

A lot has changed since the two sides last clashed. Team India have a new captain in Rohit Sharma, who has led the side to 19 wins in 24 matches, having taken over from Virat Kohli after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup. In contrast, Pakistan have played only seven matches since their semi-final exit from the ICC event last year. They have won six, but most of their triumphs have come against weak sides.

One big development in the Pakistan camp ahead of the Asia Cup was the axing of experienced but out-of-form pacer Hasan Ali. Who will replace him?

Here’s a look at Pakistan’s predicted XI for the match against India.

Openers: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Babar Azam (left) and Mohammad Rizwan. Pic: Getty Images

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan have been the team’s two standout players. They were one of the key reasons why Pakistan reached the semis of the T20 World Cup last year. The team will have high hopes from them during the Asia Cup as well.

Babar has scored 79 and 66 in his last two T20I knocks. Rizwan has also been impressive, having registered half-centuries in two of his last four matches in the T20 format.

Both batters will have fond memories of the T20 World Cup clash against India, as they notched up unbeaten fifties.

Middle order: Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman. Pic: Getty Images

Fakhar Zaman has not been in the best of form in recent times. The left-handed batter has registered only one half-century in his last seven international innings. However, consistency has never been Zaman’s forte. On his day, though, he is unstoppable.

Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Haider Ali are likely to be the other batters in Pakistan’s middle order for the clash against India. Ahmed has an impressive T20I strike rate of 134.15 after 18 matches. He can also chip in with some off-spin if needed.

Shah recently won praise from his skipper for improvement in his batting. He has contributed 24, 41*, 22 and 34 in his last four T20Is. He can also bowl some left-arm spin if needed. Young Ali could occupy the crucial No. 6 slot. The youngster has registered three fifties in 21 T20Is at a strike rate of nearly 130.

Asif Ali performed the role of a finisher during the T20 World Cup, but with good utility players making their mark, he might have to sit out of the playing XI.

All-rounder: Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan will have a key role to play in the Pakistan team both as a leg-spinner and a lower-order batter. The 23-year-old put up some useful efforts for Yorkshire in the Vitality Blast. He can come up with match-winning efforts with both the bat and ball.

Bowlers: Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohd Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi. Pic: Getty Images

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who impressed during the Test series in Sri Lanka, is likely to be the team’s main slow bowler against India. In 30 T20Is, he has claimed 25 wickets at an average of 27.76 and an impressive economy rate of 7.15. He is also a handy batter lower down the order.

There are concerns over Shaheen Afridi’s fitness. He missed the second Test in Sri Lanka due to a knee injury. He is part of the Pakistan squad for the Netherlands tour. However, Babar has made it clear that he is not yet match-ready and that his fitness will be monitored during the course of the tour. Pakistan are hopeful that he will be fit for the Asia Cup.

Mohammad Wasim Jr. has impressed with raw pace in his short career. He has 17 T20I scalps in 11 matches at a strike rate of 11.7.

Haris Rauf, one of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup heroes, should complete the playing XI. With 42 scalps in 35 T20Is, he has been a consistent wicket-taker for the team in the shortest format.

