Asia Cup 2022: Team India’s predicted XI for match against Pakistan

Team India and Pakistan will take on each other in the much-hyped Asia Cup 2022 clash in Dubai on August 28. This will be the first meeting between the arch-rivals since the T20 World Cup last year. In that match, which was also played in Dubai, Babar Azam’s men hammered the Men in Blue by 10 wickets. The result meant Pakistan achieved their first win over India in a World Cup match.

India had a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign and failed to make it to the semi-finals. However, they have been on a roll ever since. Post the International Cricket Council (ICC) event, Team India have played 24 matches and have won 19 of them. Under new captain Rohit Sharma, they have looked fresher and a lot more dangerous. They will be keen to continue their great run in the Asia Cup as well.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the Indian squad for the Asia Cup on Monday (August 8). Let’s take a look at the predicted XI that may take the field against Pakistan.

Openers: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

Team India openers KL Rahul (left) and Rohit Sharma. Pic: Getty Images

Suryakumar Yadav opened with skipper Rohit in the series against West Indies. But since KL Rahul is back from injury, he should return to the top of the order. In T20s, you need your two best players to face as many deliveries as possible. In the current Indian squad, Rohit and Rahul are the two names.

Rohit’s return to form following a slump after taking over the leadership is good news for India. The team needs him to be at his best with the willow if they are to do well at the T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year.

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant

Team India batters Suryakumar Yadav (left) and Virat Kohli. Pic: Getty Images

Since Virat Kohli has been picked in the team for the Asia Cup, he should find a place in the playing XI. Some experts reckon that he should open the innings. However, the former India captain will most probably walk in at his customary No. 3 position. Kohli had a woeful tour of England, so he will be keen to make a big impact on return.

With Rahul back, Suryakumar should move down to the No. 4 position. He had a few poor games following his spectacular hundred during the T20I series in England. However, he rediscovered his rhythm with a brisk 76 in the third T20I against West Indies.

Rishabh Pant also opened in England when Rahul was unavailable. He should slot back in at No. 5. Having taken the cricketing world by storm with his terrific batting in Tests, Pant is beginning to find his feet in white ball cricket as well.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja (left) and Hardik Pandya. Pic: Getty Images

The big dilemma for India would be how to fit Dinesh Karthik in the playing XI. Looking at the 15 they have picked, that looks difficult. The No. 6 and No. 7 slots are likely to be occupied by all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

Hardik has been contributing significantly with both bat and ball, so he automatically picks himself in the XI in the current scenario. Jadeja is also a must-have in the team, if fit and available. He offers more than Karthik’s finishing skills, given that he can bowl well and is a superb fielder.

There is no point in Karthik batting any lower than No. 7. Hence, he doesn’t find a place in the playing XI.

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (left) celebrates a wicket. Pic: Getty Images

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin should be Team India’s two main spinners in the playing XI against Pakistan. Chahal has been fantastic ever since he made a comeback into the national side.

There are doubts over whether Ashwin will find a place in the T20 World Cup squad. But since he is part of the Asia Cup team, he is likely to get an opportunity ahead of young leggie Ravi Bishnoi.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the young but talented Arshdeep Singh are likely to be Team India’s two main pacers in the Asia Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan. In Jasprit Bumrah’s absence due to injury, there will be additional responsibility for Bhuvneshwar to deliver.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been excellent with the ball in the few games that he has played and should be preferred over the inconsistent Avesh Khan for the first few matches.

