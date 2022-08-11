3 former Indian cricketers who are not in favor of Dinesh Karthik’s selection in T20I squad, and 2 who are

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has made a commendable comeback into the Indian T20I squad on the back of a spectacular Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he smacked 330 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 183.33.

Following the conclusion of the T20 league, he was picked in the Indian squad for the home series against South Africa. He made an unbeaten 30 off 21 balls in the second T20I in Cuttack and a career-best 55 off 27 in the fourth T20I in Rajkot.

After disappointing tours of Ireland and England, he came up with a scintillating batting performance in the first T20I against West Indies in Tarouba. The hard-hitting batter clobbered an unbeaten 41 off 19 in Team India’s 68-run win.

Although Karthik has done a reasonably decent job as a finisher since returning to the national team, there have been mixed reactions to his performances.

Here are three former Indian cricketers who don’t feel the keeper-batter fits into the team’s T20I setup.

#1 Kris Srikkanth

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth.

Karthik did not find a place in former India captain Kris Srikkanth’s playing XI for the Asia Cup 2022. He described the experienced Tamil Nadu cricketer as a ‘reserve batter’ in the squad.

In a conversation with Star Sports, Srikkanth picked his preferred Team India playing XI for the Asia Cup, and claimed that Karthik might not feature in any of the games.

Srikkanth chose all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja at the No. 6 and No. 7 slots, respectively, ahead of Karthik, followed by the bowlers.

Sharing his thoughts on the 37-year-old, he commented:

“Dinesh Karthik will probably be a reserve batsman. I don't know whether he will be in the XI. I have my doubts there.”

#2 Ajay Jadeja

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja.

Former Indian batter Ajay Jadeja was rather blunt in his assessment of Karthik.

According to Jadeja, 'DK' cannot be part of the T20 World Cup and should switch back to commentary.

Sharing his thoughts on Fancode, the 51-year-old opined:

“Now if you want to play the way I have heard them…aggressive, then you have to pick differently. If Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma walk in, you need Dinesh Karthik at all costs.

"He is your insurance. But if you don’t have either of them, then Dinesh Karthik has no work here. But yes, I would not put Karthik there, he can have a seat beside me. He is very good as a commentator.”

Elaborating on why he feels the veteran cricketer doesn’t fit into India’s current T20I framework, Jadeja added:

“I would not pick him. Now the decision is whether you want to play Ravindra or Axar. If it’s Dhoni style, then add Kohli, Rohit and Karthik. But in modern-day cricket, you have to leave out Karthik. Maybe even Kohli depends on whether he is in form or not.”

#3 Vivek Razdan

Former India pacer Vivek Razdan.

Former Indian pacer Vivek Razdan reckons that the selectors are needlessly blocking a spot by picking DK as the finisher. He claimed that a number of other players in the team can perform that role.

Speaking on Fancode, Razdan was critical of India’s selection policy and commented:

“Picking Dinesh Karthik only as a finisher doesn’t seem quite right to me. You are blocking a spot for Dinesh Karthik. You tell me who among Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya can’t do that job of a finisher?.”

Now, let’s look at two former Indian players who have backed Karthik’s comeback into the Indian team.

#1 Kiran More

Former India keeper-batter Kiran More.

Both 'DK' and Rishabh Pant fit into former Indian stumper Kiran More’s best XI in T20Is. According to More, if Karthik is not going to be in the playing XI, there is no point in picking him.

Sharing his thoughts on the selection dilemma, More told Star Sports during a discussion:

“In my XI, I have Dinesh Karthik. If he sits out then I wouldn't have taken him. I will play him. You have given him the finisher's role and he has played well and has won matches for India.

"Pant has scored runs in IPL but not elsewhere. He has struggled a bit. But he is a superb player. And Karthik, woh mere team me baithega hi baithega. I wouldn't go with Hooda. I will play Karthik, then Hardik and Jadeja.”

#2 Kapil Dev

Indian legend Kapil Dev. Pic: Getty Images

Indian legend Kapil Dev had opined following the veteran keeper's comeback into the Indian team that the selectors cannot ignore him anymore.

According to Kapil, Karthik has proved himself in the IPL and also has the experience to replicate his success in international cricket.

Speaking during South Africa’s tour of India, he told Uncut:

"This time he has performed so well that he has forced the selectors to think that 'look, you can't ignore me'. Rishabh Pant is a youngster, he has plenty of cricket. Dinesh Karthik has experience and performance, which is why I would say, that no amount praise is enough for him.”

The 'Haryana Hurricane' hailed the 37-year-old for showing the same dedication that he did as a youngster while also keeping his motivation levels high. Kapil asserted:

"He has been playing cricket even before MS Dhoni. It’s been 2 years since Dhoni retired but even now, Karthik has kept his motivation level high and to love the game with the same passion and heart after so many years is not easy.

"If you talk about consistency, then Dinesh Karthik is ahead of them all. Irrespective of how many balls he faces – 20, 10, or 15, he always delivers, like we saw in the IPL.”

Since making his comeback into the Indian team, Karthik has scored 192 runs in 15 T20Is. During South Africa’s tour of India, he contributed 92 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 158.62. Against West Indies, he contributed 66 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 132.

