5 cricketers you would be surprised to know have been Rohit Sharma’s teammates as well as opponents

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is currently one of the biggest names in world cricket. He is also the most successful skipper in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hitman has led the Mumbai Indians (MI) to a record five titles in the T20 tournament, one more than MS Dhoni, who has captained the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to four title triumphs.

Thanks to the IPL, players from different countries have played for the same franchise. The inaugural edition saw Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya and Shaun Pollock turning out for the Mumbai Indians, while Sourav Ganguly, Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Likewise, Rohit has also played alongside a lot of big names from international cricket in the Indian T20I league. He began his IPL career with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers (DC) before taking charge of Mumbai.

In this feature, we look at five players who have been the star batter's opponents as well as teammates.

#5 Herschelle Gibbs

Herschelle Gibbs batting for Deccan Chargers. Pic: Getty Images

Former South African opening batter Herschelle Gibbs was in the twilight of his career when Rohit made his international debut in 2007. The duo were opponents on a couple of occasions in ODIs and were also in opposing camps when the teams clashed during the 2007 and 2009 T20 World Cups.

Both Gibbs and Rohit represented the Deccan Chargers in the IPL from 2008 to 2010. The South African scored five fifties across the three seasons with a best of 69 not out.

The Indian batter, meanwhile, scored 400-plus runs in two of his three seasons with DC and notched up eight half-centuries.

#4 Mitchell Marsh

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. Pic: Getty Images

A young Mitchell Marsh was picked to represent the Chargers in IPL 2010. He played in only three matches during the season, scoring 28 runs with a best of 15. With his medium pace, he picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.80.

In the same season, Rohit contributed 404 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 133.77. He also claimed two wickets with his off-spin.

While playing for their respective countries, Rohit and Marsh have been opponents in three Tests, four ODIs and two T20Is. Marsh smashed an unbeaten 102 off 84 balls in the Sydney ODI of 2016, the same match in which Rohit was dismissed for 99.

Atul Baral 🇳🇵 @Atul_Baral33



Can you guess for which team he played his 1st IPL game? @Brad_Hogg Mitchell Marsh was then the youngest player when he made his IPL debut in 2010. This is only his 22nd appearance in 13 years since and DC is the fifth team he is representing after Deccan, PWI, RPS and SRH.Can you guess for which team he played his 1st IPL game? Mitchell Marsh was then the youngest player when he made his IPL debut in 2010. This is only his 22nd appearance in 13 years since and DC is the fifth team he is representing after Deccan, PWI, RPS and SRH. Can you guess for which team he played his 1st IPL game? 😜@Brad_Hogg

Hitman also smashed 171* in the Perth ODI during the same series. The knock was in vain, though, as Australia chased down 310 with ease.

#3 Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill in action for Auckland Aces during a CLT20 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Pic: Getty Images

Rohit and Martin Guptill, the two leading run-getters in T20I cricket, have also been teammates. They played together for MI during the IPL 2016 season.

The Kiwi batter featured in three matches and scored 57 runs with a best of 48. In the same year, Rohit smashed 489 runs at an average of 44.45 and a strike rate of 132.88 with five half-centuries.

The two cricketers have been opponents in international matches in three Tests, 23 ODIs and 14 T20Is. Rohit smashed 147 in an ODI against New Zealand in Kanpur in 2017. He also scored a 55-ball 80 in a T20I in Delhi the same year.

Looking at Guptill’s performances in matches featuring Rohit, he hit 111 in an ODI in Auckland in 2014 and 70 off 42 in a T20I in Jaipur in 2021.

#2 Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell gestures as Rohit Sharma takes a run during an ODI at the MCG in January 2015. Pic: Getty Images

Australia’s maverick batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played under Rohit for MI during the IPL 2013 season. The ‘Big Show’ did not have a memorable season. He played only three matches during the edition, scoring 36 runs with a best of 23.

It was during this edition that Rohit led Mumbai to a title triumph for the first time. The Hitman shone with the bat as well, clobbering 538 runs in 19 matches at an average of 38.42 and a strike rate of 131.54.

Rohit and Maxwell have been in opposing camps in 24 ODIs and 12 T20Is during India-Australia clashes. The Indian opener hammered 209 off 158 balls during a ODI in Bengaluru in 2013. Maxwell clubbed 60 off 22 in the same game, but India won the high-scoring contest by 57 runs.

The star Indian batter also scored a sublime 60 off 47 balls in a T20I clash in Melbourne during India’s 2016 tour Down Under. Maxwell’s highest score with Rohit in the Indian camp came in the Visakhapatnam T20I in 2019, when he scored an uncharacteristically mature 56 off 43 balls.

#1 Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi bats during the 2012 T20 World Cup match against India. Pic: Getty Images

Yes, Shahid Afridi and the current Indian captain have also been teammates. Pakistani players were allowed to take part in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008. The former all-rounder was picked by the Deccan Chargers, who also had Rohit.

Rohit made an impressive start to his IPL career, amassing 404 runs in 13 games at an average of 36.72 and a strike rate of 147.98. Afridi’s maiden and only IPL stint was a mixed one. He scored 81 runs with the bat in 10 matches and claimed nine wickets at an average of 25.

In Indo-Pak games, Rohit and Afridi met each in eight ODIs and seven T20Is. The Indian batter scored 68 in the 2012 Asia Cup match in Mirpur as India chased down 330 with ease. He also scored an unbeaten 30 in the 2007 T20 World Cup final, a game in which Afridi was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



Played IPL in 2008

Played SLPL in 2012

Played BPL from 2012-19

Played PSL from 2016-20

Played APL in 2018

Playing LPL now

(Also played CLT20 in 2012 - jointly owned by BCCI) Shahid Afridi who scores 58(23), is the only player to feature in all 6 Asian T20 leagues.Played IPLin 2008Played SLPLin 2012Played BPLfrom 2012-19Played PSLfrom 2016-20Played APLin 2018Playing LPLnow(Also played CLT20in 2012 - jointly owned by BCCI) Shahid Afridi who scores 58(23), is the only player to feature in all 6 Asian T20 leagues.Played IPL🇮🇳 in 2008Played SLPL🇱🇰 in 2012Played BPL🇧🇩 from 2012-19Played PSL🇵🇰 from 2016-20Played APL🇦🇫 in 2018Playing LPL🇱🇰 now(Also played CLT20🌏 in 2012 - jointly owned by BCCI)

Afridi did not taste much success against the Men in Blue in matches featuring Rohit. One of his few jubilant moments came when he whacked an unbeaten 34 off 18 as Pakistan defeated India by one wicket during the 2014 Asia Cup clash in Mirpur.

Edited by Samya Majumdar