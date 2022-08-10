"Jab batting ko bahar jaana hai, tabhi yeh toilet chala jata hain" - 5 hilarious revelations made by Rohit Sharma on a chat show 

Apart from being one of the greatest white-ball batters, Team India captain Rohit Sharma is also someone who has a great sense of humor. His funny side has been on display on numerous occasions, be it on the cricket field, in press conferences or interviews. What stands out about the Hitman’s jokes is that they are witty and, at the same time, harmless.

The star batter was at his hilarious best during his appearance on the chat show 'Breakfast with Champions Season 6' back in 2019. He came as a guest on the show along with his ODI opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. While the former was accompanied by his wife Ritika Sajdeh, Dhawan came alongside his ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee and son Zoravar.

From dressing room secrets to player personalities, Rohit opened up on a number of aspects during the light-hearted interaction.

In this feature, we look back at five fun revelations made by Hitman on the show.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan’s annoying “toilet” habit

Shikhar Dhawan (left) and Rohit Sharma share a laugh. Pics: Oaktree Sports

Asked about Dhawan's most annoying habit, Rohit stated that the left-handed batter always goes to the toilet five minutes before they have to go out to bat.

The Indian skipper, trying hard to control his laughter, said:

“Jab batting ko bahar jaana hai, tabhi yeh toilet chala jata hain. Mujhe paanch minute pehle ready hona pasand hain. Isko paanch minute pehle hi aati hai. Yeh to pehla ball nahi khelta hain, main khelta hoon.” (Whenever we are going out to bat, he (Dhawan) feels the need to go to the toilet. I like being ready five minutes before the players go out on the field. But he always goes to the toilet just before the match starts. And the fact that I’m the one taking strike first makes it worse.)

The opener added that Dhawan has a habit of forgetting his socks and asking teammates for a pair.

#2 When Dhawal Kulkarni told Wade, “go to the garden”

Matthew Wade (left) and Dhawal Kulkarni.

During the interaction, Rohit also opened up on a funny incident involving Indian pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and Australian keeper-batter Matthew Wade.

Recalling the details, he said:

“A while ago, we were playing a practice match against Australia and Matthew Wade was batting. Dhawal was the bowler and he was disappointed that a lot of edges from Wade’s bat were flying away for boundaries behind the wicket. So Kulkarni started sledging him but Wade couldn’t understand what he was trying to say.

“When Wade replied by saying: ‘Pardon! What are you saying, mate? Pardon, pardon!’, a frustrated Kulkarni replied: ‘What pardon, pardon! Go to the garden’.”

Kulkarni represented India in 12 ODIs and two T20Is between 2014 and 2016.

#3 “I had no clue who we were playing” - Rohit Sharma on MS Dhoni dropping the “opening” bomb

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma during the 2013 Champions Trophy match against South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

Rohit and Dhawan are among the most successful opening pairs in ODIs. However, before the 2013 Champions Trophy, the former had never opened the innings.

So, when then-skipper MS Dhoni told him that he was going to open, he was completely lost.

Recalling the incident, the Mumbai batter said on the show:

"Champions Trophy is such a big tournament and suddenly MS (Dhoni) told me to open the innings in the first match. I was like ok, let’s see. He had eventually said it, and even I gave him a thumbs up, but later after getting back to my room, I was contemplating as to 'what did I do just now’, and whether it’s right or wrong for me.”

Rohit revealed that he was clueless about the opponent India were going to face as he thought he would be among the reserves. He elaborated:

"I had no clue who we were playing or not. Because as a player you get the psychological feel whether you’ll play or not. So I was preparing that since I’m not playing what would I do the entire day - training or something else. So I did not manage to care who the opposition was to be on the match day.”

India’s first match in the 2013 Champions Trophy was against South Africa in Cardiff. Rohit (65) and Dhawan (114) added 127 for the opening wicket, and the rest is history.

#4 “Ajju stuck his tongue out to the bowler” - Rahane’s unique response to sledging

Ajinkya Rahane during the Test series in South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

Another funny incident Rohit narrated on the show was regarding his Mumbai teammate Ajinkya Rahane.

During one of the Australian tours, the latter was receiving the usual dose of sledging that Aussies dish out to opponents. However, Rahane had a rather unique response.

Revisiting the incident, Hitman said:

“Once he was being sledged a lot by Australians while batting. When Ajju (Rahane) had enough, he just stuck his tongue out to the bowler. The player must have got confused. They didn’t know what he was doing.”

In Virat Kohli’s absence, Rahane famously went on to lead India to a 2-1 Test series win during the 2020-21 tour Down Under. Rohit played the last two Tests of the series.

#5 Rohit’s journey from “Arre kar rela hain” to “hanji sir”

Yuzvendra Chahal (R) chats with the Indian captain. Pic: Getty Images

Being a typical Mumbaikar, Rohit has a habit of speaking in “tapori” language. However, he admitted that playing with teammates from other states helped him improve his Hindi to a somewhat pure level.

The cricketer explained:

“During sponsor shoots for IPL, we often have to speak pure Hindi. Those who are from Mumbai, they can’t speak pure Hindi. (We are like) Arre kar rela hain, arre yeh ho rela hai na.

"After spending some time with these players (pointing to Dhawan), I have got some command over Hindi and use ‘hanji sir’, ‘kya ji sir’. Those from the North, even if someone is two years older to them, they will be like ‘hanji’, ‘paaji’. For us, it is new. We are comfortable with ‘chalna’, ‘hatna’.”

Having been rested for the ODI series in Zimbabwe, Rohit will return to lead the Men in Blue in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Also Read: “She thought I had twisted my hand” - When Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh was in tears

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar