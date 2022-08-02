“That’s all great but can you call me back” - 5 cheeky comments by Ritika Sajdeh on Rohit Sharma’s social media posts

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh are among the most adored celebrity couples in the country. Their social media posts are full of lovey-dovey pictures that paint an image of the perfect pair. The duo tied the knot in 2015 after dating for nearly six years.

Ritika, a sports event manager, is also former cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s rakhi sister. Ritika and the current Indian captain reportedly met for the first time during an ad shoot. While Hitman was not said to be fond of Ritika earlier, once they got to know each other well, they started dating.

The cricketer went down on his knees with a solitaire ring in his hand and proposed to Ritika at the Borivali Sports Club, Mumbai - a ground where he had started his career at the age of 11. The duo tied the knot in December 2015 and were blessed with a daughter Samaira in December 2018.

Rohit and Ritika keep interacting frequently on social media and the latter loves to share interesting comments or her hubby’s posts. Here’s a look at five instances where Ritika posted cheeky replies on Rohit’s social media uploads.

#1 “Can you call me back please”

In February this year, Rohit shared a post on Instagram ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka at home. The Men in Blue had just beaten West Indies in both the ODIs and T20Is.

Gearing up for the Lankan challenge, Rohit shared a series of images on his Instagram handle in which he and other members of the team are seen during practice. He shared the pictures with the caption:

“𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧 𝗨𝗣 ➡️ 🇱🇰.”

Replying to the post, Ritika hilariously wrote:

“Yeah yeah that’s all great but can you call me back please.”

Ritika reacts to Rohit’s post in her witty manner.

#2 Rohit wonders, Ritika responds

During India’s tour of England in early 2021, the pitch was the focus of much debate. Barring the first Test, which England won comprehensively, India's spinners dominated proceedings. They won the second Test in Chennai by 317 runs before hammering the visitors by 10 wickets in the next match.

The hosts were favorites heading into the fourth and last Test in Ahmedabad. Very much aware of the surface being the centre of attraction, Rohit shared a picture on Instagram in which he is seen lying on a cricket ground. Along with the image, he wrote:

"Wondering what the pitch would be like for 4th test."

Ritika came up with an equally cheeky response and said:

"And you make fun of me for lazing around like this."

Ritika loves trolling her hubby on social media.

#3 When Ritika trolled Rohit over his dance moves

During the Test series against New Zealand that was played in India towards the end of last year, 'Hitman' shared a video on Instagram in which he was seen exhibiting his dancing skills.

Apart from Rohit, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur were also seen shaking a leg on the song “Cham Cham Nachdi Phiran”, which was trending on Instagram reels at that point.

Rohit, who is in the background in the video along with Thakur, shared the clip and wrote:

“Well done @shreyas41 making all the right moves.”

Ritika was quick to react and left a cute comment, which read:

“Little twinkle toes @rohitsharma45 @shreyas41 @shardul_thakur.”

Ritika shares her view on Rohit, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur’s dance.

#4 When Rohit’s smile went missing

Ritika has some words of advice for her hubby.

The families of Indian cricketers traveled with the team last year during the England tour. The leeway was granted since the players had been spending a lot of time in bio-bubbles owing to COVID-19. Rohit took the opportunity to spend some quality time with wife Ritika and daughter Samaira.

Indian players were given a three-week break from the bio-bubble after the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. During one of their holiday visits, Ritika shared an Insta story in which she was captured with Rohit. While Ritika was seen smiling, the cricketer wasn’t. Reacting to the same, Ritika captioned the post:

“Somebody tell him it's cool to smile.”

#5 How Ritika reacted to Rohit’s clean-shaven look

Fans are used to seeing the Indian captain in his trademark bearded look. However, earlier this year, Hitman surprised everyone, including his wife, by sharing a picture of his clean-shaven look.

Rohit did not write anything while uploading the image to his Instagram account. Ritika, as she often does, had her say. She commented:

“Why so broody.”

Rohit Sharma in his clean-shaven look.

Expect more such gems from the uber-talented Ritika in the near future as well.

