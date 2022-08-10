“She thought I had twisted my hand” - When Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh was in tears 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is the only batter in the history of cricket to notch up three double hundreds in the one-day format. His maiden ODI double century was registered against Australia in Bengaluru in 2013. The Hitman then scored a record 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Garden, Kolkata in 2014.

Three years later, the opening batter notched up an unbelievable third double ton. He scored an unbeaten 208 against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The third double hundred was all the more special since Rohit scored it with his wife Ritika Sajdeh in the stands, that too on their second wedding anniversary. After reaching his hundred, the cricketer kissed his wedding ring and blew a kiss to his wife.

As the batter approached his double hundred, though, Ritika got emotional and was seen in tears. In an interaction with fellow cricketer Mayank Agarwal on bcci.tv a couple of years back, Rohit opened up on the reason behind why Ritika couldn’t hold back her tears. He revealed:

"I just asked her why did she cry? She told me she thought before that, I think it was my 196th run where I had to dive, so she thought I had twisted my hand. That was a real worrying factor for her and she got really emotional because of that, I guess.”

BCCI @BCCI #INDvSL A captain's knock. @ImRo45 has looked in full flow and has marched on to a well-made century. ODI Century no. 16 #TeamIndia A captain's knock. @ImRo45 has looked in full flow and has marched on to a well-made century. ODI Century no. 16 #TeamIndia #INDvSL https://t.co/qWtwNpp7dr

After dating for six years, Rohit and Ritika tied the knot in 2018. The couple were blessed with a baby girl, Samaira, in 2018.

“We want to make sure that India's future is in safe hands” - Rohit Sharma

In a recent interview, the current Indian captain opened up on various issues, ranging from workload management to India’s upcoming challenges. The 35-year-old admitted that Team India play a lot of cricket, hence it is important to rotate players. Speaking on Star Sports' show 'Follow the Blues', he said:

"We play lot of cricket, so there will be injuries and workload management, so we have to rotate players. But it gives our bench strength to go and play the game, which is why we could try so many other guys who are ready to take that international stage and perform.”

He added:

"We want to create our bench strength, we want to make sure that India's future is in safe hands. That's the planning that we are trying to have."

On the upcoming Asia Cup, he asserted that he wants the team to keep improving every day. The Men in Blue captain said:

"I don't know what next to expect but for me particularly, it's just about getting better every day as a team. No matter if you win or lose the series, that cannot take priority. What should take priority is if we are getting better as a team.”

Rohit, who has been rested for the Zimbabwe ODIs, will lead India in the Asia Cup, which will be played from August 27 to September 11.

