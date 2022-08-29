Asia Cup 2022 points table: Updated standings after India vs Pakistan Match 2

India have bagged the top spot in the Asia Cup 2022 points table with a close win over Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In Group A, India are at the top with two points from one match. Hong Kong are yet to play any matches, while Pakistan are third with a net run rate of -0.175.

The top two teams from Group A and B will qualify for the Super Fours round. Since Hong Kong do not have a good record against the top-tier teams, fans expect India and Pakistan to finish as the top two teams on the Asia Cup 2022 points table for Group A.

On the other hand, Afghanistan's big win over Sri Lanka has made things unpredictable in Group B. Afghanistan are at the top right now, and they will play their next match against Bangladesh tomorrow evening. A win against Bangladesh will confirm Afghanistan's place in the Super Fours.

Also, a win for Afghanistan will turn the final match of Group B between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh into a do-or-die game. But if Bangladesh win, then things may get a little complicated for all three teams. Group B of Asia Cup 2022 promises to have an exciting finale.

India are likely to top the Asia Cup 2022 points table in Group A

Coming back to the Group A of the points table, India have almost confirmed the top spot in it with a win over Pakistan. Both India and Pakistan will enter their match against Hong Kong as favorites to win. If Hong Kong fail to register an upset win, India will finish at the top, followed by Pakistan in the second position.

India and Pakistan may then clash again at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium next Sunday.

Will both India and Pakistan qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s round? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by S Chowdhury