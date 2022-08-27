Asia Cup 2022: “Even gully umpire wouldn’t give that out” - Twitterati baffled as third umpire declares Pathum Nissanka caught behind in controversial manner in SL vs AFG match

The first controversy of the Asia Cup 2022 erupted within minutes of the tournament getting underway as Pathum Nissanka was given out in controversial fashion. The Sri Lankan batter was adjudged caught behind for 3 off Naveen-ul-Haq’s bowling in the match against Afghanistan in Dubai.
Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first in the game against Sri Lanka on Saturday (August 27). Off the last ball of the second over, Nissanka attempted an aggressive stroke against the Afghan pacer but could not connect and was given out caught behind.
The Sri Lankan batter took the DRS and UltraEdge showed only a slight spike as the ball went past the bat. However, to the horror of Nissanka as well as the entire Lankan camp, the third upheld the on-field decision. The stunned Sri Lankan batter had to walk back in disbelief as Sri Lankan crumbled to 5 for 3 after two overs.
Just like the Sri Lankan camp, Twitterati too were baffled over the third umpire’s controversial decision. Here are some reactions from shocked cricket fans:
Sri Lanka get off to horror start against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022 opener
After Afghanistan won the toss and bowled first, Sri Lanka lost two wickets in the first over itself. Kusal Mendis (2) and Charith Asalanka (0) were trapped lbw by Fazalhaq Farooqi off the last two balls of the first over.
There was more trouble in store for the Lankans as Nissanka was given out caught behind to Naveen-ul-Haq in puzzling fashion.
The batting side fought back courtesy Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. However, just when Sri Lanka seemed to be finding some rhythm, Mujeeb Ur Rahman sent back Gunathilaka for 17. The Lankans were 64 for 5 after 10 over as Wanindu Hasaranga also perished to Mujeeb.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi