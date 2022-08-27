Asia Cup 2022: “Even gully umpire wouldn’t give that out” - Twitterati baffled as third umpire declares Pathum Nissanka caught behind in controversial manner in SL vs AFG match

The first controversy of the Asia Cup 2022 erupted within minutes of the tournament getting underway as Pathum Nissanka was given out in controversial fashion. The Sri Lankan batter was adjudged caught behind for 3 off Naveen-ul-Haq’s bowling in the match against Afghanistan in Dubai.

Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first in the game against Sri Lanka on Saturday (August 27). Off the last ball of the second over, Nissanka attempted an aggressive stroke against the Afghan pacer but could not connect and was given out caught behind.

The Sri Lankan batter took the DRS and UltraEdge showed only a slight spike as the ball went past the bat. However, to the horror of Nissanka as well as the entire Lankan camp, the third upheld the on-field decision. The stunned Sri Lankan batter had to walk back in disbelief as Sri Lankan crumbled to 5 for 3 after two overs.

Just like the Sri Lankan camp, Twitterati too were baffled over the third umpire’s controversial decision. Here are some reactions from shocked cricket fans:

Azzam Ameen @AzzamAmeen Where is the spike ? "I have not seen something like this" says Sanjay Manjekar as Pathum Nissanka controversially given out #AFGvSL Where is the spike ? "I have not seen something like this" says Sanjay Manjekar as Pathum Nissanka controversially given out #AFGvSL https://t.co/57CHdfBGQe

Roshan Abeysinghe @RoshanCricket Never saw any spike on the ultra edge re Pathum Nissanka's review. Horrible decision by the 3rd Umpire Jayaraman. Never saw any spike on the ultra edge re Pathum Nissanka's review. Horrible decision by the 3rd Umpire Jayaraman.

Umar Javed @IamUmarJav Nissanka Got Robbed

Thanks to Anil Chaudary Nissanka Got RobbedThanks to Anil Chaudary

Ramesh @RameshYadav_51

#SLvsAFG

#AsiaCup2022 Where the hell umpire saw a spike there bad umpiring, sad for nissanka Where the hell umpire saw a spike there bad umpiring, sad for nissanka#SLvsAFG#AsiaCup2022

Estelle Vasudevan @Estelle_Vasude1 #SLvAFG Would be interested to see what the explanation for that Nissanka decision is. No way you can say ultra edge gave any evidence to suggest there was a nick. #AsiaCup Would be interested to see what the explanation for that Nissanka decision is. No way you can say ultra edge gave any evidence to suggest there was a nick. #AsiaCup #SLvAFG

Nilhan Perera @nilz_13 How come Pathum Nissanka is given out ??? If that’s the bench mark no use of Ultra Edge How come Pathum Nissanka is given out ??? If that’s the bench mark no use of Ultra Edge 😤

Sachiin Ramdas Suryavanshi @sachiinv7



#AsiaCup2022

#SriLanka

#SrilankaVsAfghanistan Nissanka given out by TV umpire with no bat involved. Strange and poor umpiring in opening game of Asia Cup 2022 Nissanka given out by TV umpire with no bat involved. Strange and poor umpiring in opening game of Asia Cup 2022#AsiaCup2022 #SriLanka #SrilankaVsAfghanistan

M SatyaKam @satyakam92 #AsiaCup2022 That's a terrible decision by the third-umpire. Nissanka very unlucky there. That's not a tall spike on the ultra-edge. The murmurs were because of his back-foot dragging simultaneously when the ball crosses the bat. Inexperience of the umpire evident there. #AFGvSL That's a terrible decision by the third-umpire. Nissanka very unlucky there. That's not a tall spike on the ultra-edge. The murmurs were because of his back-foot dragging simultaneously when the ball crosses the bat. Inexperience of the umpire evident there. #AFGvSL #AsiaCup2022

Samraat Maharjan @MaharjanSamraat

The fact that third Umpire was convinced easily with this faintest edge is bit baffling to me.

#SLvAFG Pathum Nissanka was given out. The murmur was so slightest that you could question the ultra edge. But the bat was really close to ball and the umpire gave out on the field.The fact that third Umpire was convinced easily with this faintest edge is bit baffling to me. Pathum Nissanka was given out. The murmur was so slightest that you could question the ultra edge. But the bat was really close to ball and the umpire gave out on the field. The fact that third Umpire was convinced easily with this faintest edge is bit baffling to me.#SLvAFG https://t.co/6LU5Pr6koj

Rithik Rajeev Yadav @Rithikdb5

I ve seen Steve Buckner early-stage but for me Jayaraman Madanagopal is way above Buckner....even gully umpire wouldn't given that out after all the conclusive evidence.

#AsiaCup2022 #AFGvSL Nissanka given out by third umpire ultra edge showing there is no bat involved...I ve seen Steve Buckner early-stage but for me Jayaraman Madanagopal is way above Buckner....even gully umpire wouldn't given that out after all the conclusive evidence. Nissanka given out by third umpire ultra edge showing there is no bat involved...I ve seen Steve Buckner early-stage but for me Jayaraman Madanagopal is way above Buckner....even gully umpire wouldn't given that out after all the conclusive evidence.#AsiaCup2022 #AFGvSL 😅

Sri Lanka get off to horror start against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022 opener

After Afghanistan won the toss and bowled first, Sri Lanka lost two wickets in the first over itself. Kusal Mendis (2) and Charith Asalanka (0) were trapped lbw by Fazalhaq Farooqi off the last two balls of the first over.

There was more trouble in store for the Lankans as Nissanka was given out caught behind to Naveen-ul-Haq in puzzling fashion.

The batting side fought back courtesy Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. However, just when Sri Lanka seemed to be finding some rhythm, Mujeeb Ur Rahman sent back Gunathilaka for 17. The Lankans were 64 for 5 after 10 over as Wanindu Hasaranga also perished to Mujeeb.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

