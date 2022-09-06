Asia Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Rohit Sharma's 72 powers Team India to 173 vs SL

Rohit Sharma smashed a blazing half-century as Team India posted a decent total of 173/8 in their third Super 4 match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, September 06.

After being asked to bat first by Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka, India suffered an early blow. Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana dismissed opener KL Rahul (6 off 7 balls) cheaply in the second over to give his side the first breakthrough.

Virat Kohli also departed in the very next over for a four-ball duck, leaving the Men in Blue in a spot of bother with 13/2 on the scoreboard in 2.4 overs.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (72 off 41 balls) bailed his side out of danger with a timely knock. He took the attack to the opposition by resorting to an aggressive brand of cricket. The right-handed batter constantly attacked the bowlers and ensured that the scoring rate was healthy even after losing wickets.

He added a crucial 97-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 29 balls) to resurrect the innings. While Rohit continued to play aggressively, Suryakumar dropped anchor at the end during the stand.

Just as India looked set for a big finish at the fag end of the innings, Sri Lankan bowlers pulled things back by picking wickets at regular intervals. As a result, the Men in Blue could only reach 173/8 in 20 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin (15* off 7 balls) played a handy cameo and helped his side cross the 170-run mark in the last over.

Dilshan Madushanka (3/24), Chamika Karunaratne (2/27), and Dasun Shanaka (2/26) were the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka on the night.

Fans react after Team India posts 173/8 against Sri Lanka in must-win encounter

The gripping action that unfolded in the first innings of the contest between India and Sri Lanka entertained the fans. They took to social media platforms to express their views on the same in the form of intriguing memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes after the Men in Blue's innings:

Can Team India bowlers defend the total and keep their side alive in the 2022 Asia Cup? Sound off in the comments section below.

