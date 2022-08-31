Asia Cup 2022: Top 10 Suryakumar Yadav memes after his sensational knock against Hong Kong powers India to 192

Suryakumar once again proved his standing as the best T20I batter in India today with a blistering knock against Hong Kong in the Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday (August 31) in Dubai.

His whirlwind 68* (in 26 balls) provided a massive boost to Team India in the death overs after a sedate start, helping them reach 192/2 in their 20 overs.

Having been asked to bat first after losing the toss, team India's top-order batters failed to score at a brisk pace. Rohit Sharma (21 in 13 balls) played a small cameo but could not convert the start into a big one. KL Rahul (36 in 39 balls) and Virat Kohli built the innings after the captain's dismissal. However, they could not find boundaries frequently enough.

Yadav changed the complexion of the entire innings after arriving at the crease in the 13th over at 94/2 following Rahul's departure. He attacked from the onset and gave a much-needed impetus to the team ahead of the death overs.

Virat Kohli (59* in 44 balls) also picked up the pace and slammed a few sixes en route to his 31st T20I fifty. In Kohli's company, Suryakumar smashed the ball all around the park and bought up his half-century in just 22 balls. Courtesy of his onslaught, India set a massive target of 193 ahead of the Hong Kong team.

Speaking to the broadcast team after his magnificent knock, Suryakumar Yadav reflected on his performance and said:

"I couldn't practise those strokes before but when I used to play with my friends we used to play a lot of rubber ball cricket on hard cement. I picked those up from there.

"I feel it was sticky before but when I was sitting inside and having a chat with Rishabh and Rohit bhai I said that I'll try and take the tempo a little higher and aim for 170-180. But once I got going I just went with the flow. I think it's a good score."

Fans hail Suryakumar Yadav for his wonderful 68* against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022

Indian cricket fans lauded Suryakumar Yadav for playing a splendid knock. They heaped praise on him in their unique way by sharing some engaging memes on social media platforms.

