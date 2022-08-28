IND vs PAK 2022: What happened the last time India played a T20I in Dubai 

In just a few hours from now, Team India will be all set to defend their Asia Cup title. They will begin their campaign with a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai today (August 28).

While India has asserted their dominance against their rivals, winning seven out of nine T20Is, they will seek revenge for their humiliating defeat during the T20 World Cup at the hands of Pakistan last year.

As far as the Dubai International Stadium is concerned, India has played four T20Is at the ground, winning two and losing two as well.

Team India are familiar with the conditions in Dubai since both the World Cup 2021 and the entire IPL 2021 season were held there. Even while the familiarity is there, the Men in Blue have had trouble dominating on tracks that are more slow paced. The Dubai International Stadium's pitch is at most two paced and has spinner assistance. Fast bowlers who can regularly bowl over 140, however, have also performed well here in recent years while managing their variations and off-pace deliveries.

India won their last game in Dubai against Namibia last year

India played four of their five group games during the T20I World Cup in Dubai, with the latest being against Namibia on November 8, 2021. Interestingly, the encounter also marked Virat Kohli's last T20I as the Indian skipper.

After being put to bat first, Namibia made a steady start before facing a collapse from the 5th over onwards. They lost four important wickets inside 28 deliveries and could never really recover from the slump. Star batter David Wiese was Namibia's top-scorer with 26 runs, and could only drag their score to 132 in 20 overs.

Two Indian tweakers, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, picked up three wickets apiece while Jasprit Bumrah scalped twice.

During their chase, the Indian batters broke no sweat and reached the target in just 15.2 overs. The opening partnership of 86 runs between Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54*) killed the game and pushed the Namibia bowlers on the backfoot. Alongside Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav (24*) remained unbeaten at the crease as India ended their World Cup campaign with a resounding triumph.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neelay Yadav