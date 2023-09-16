Asia Cup 2023: 3 records that were broken during India’s 6-run defeat against Bangladesh in Super 4

Bangladesh handed a shocking defeat to Team India in their final Super Four game of the Asia Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Chasing 266 for victory, the Men in Blue were bundled out for 259, falling short by six runs.

India made a flurry of changes for the dead rubber to test their bench strength. Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj were rested along with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. Bangladesh also made a few changes to their lineup.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur posed questions to the batters as they got the ball to move around nicely. Bangladesh's top order was precariously placed at 59/4 before Shakib Al Hasan (80) bailed them out of danger with good support from Towhid Hridoy (54).

Good contributions from Nasum Ahmed (44) and Mahedi Hasan (29*) down the order helped Bangladesh post 265 runs in their 50 overs.

In response, the Men in Blue had a horrid start, with debutant Tanzim Hasan Shakib getting Rohit out in the second ball of the innings. Shubman Gill, however, dug deep at one end as wickets tumbled from the other end. The young opener scored a hundred but his untimely dismissal shifted the momentum.

Axam Patel produced a valiant effort with a 34-ball 42 but it wasn't enough for India to keep a 100 percent win record in Asia Cup 2023.

However, the result doesn't change anything in terms of the competition. Rohit and company have already qualified for the final where they will play against co-hosts Sri Lanka, while Bangladesh have been knocked out of the tournament.

The neck-to-neck encounter saw plenty of records being broken on Friday. On that note, let's take a look at three records that were broken during the India vs Bangladesh Super Four match.

#1 Mustafizur Rahman now has the second-most wickets in India vs Bangladesh ODIs

Bangladesh's left-arm pacer had a good outing in their final Asia Cup game, leading the pace attack from the front.

Mustafizur Rahman picked up three wickets, including the prized scalp of Axar Patel in the 49th over, which shifted the game in his side's favor.

With the three wickets, Mustafizur now has 25 wickets against India in ODIs. He has leapfrogged former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, who finished with 23 ODI scalps against the Men in Blue.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan occupies the top spot with 29 wickets against their neighbors.

#2 Shubman Gill becomes the first batter to score 1,000 ODI runs in 2023

The young Indian opener had a remarkable start to the year, scoring a double century and a couple of tons to cement his place in the ODI side.

Although he witnessed a dip in form post-IPL 2023, Shubman Gill has been in stellar form in the ongoing Asia Cup. The right-handed batter smacked an excellent hundred against Bangladesh in the final Super Four game, albeit in a losing cause.

The century helped Gill become the first batter to cross the 1,000-run mark in ODIs in this calendar year. He now has 1,025 runs in 17 matches at an average of 68.33, including four tons and as many half-centuries.

UAE's Asif Khan sits second in the list with 934 runs in 24 matches, including three centuries and four fifties.

#3 Second instance where Bangladesh defeated India outside home

The win against India on Friday would do a world of good to Bangladesh's confidence ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup. It will also be a long-cherished victory for the Bangla Tigers as this is only the second time they have defeated the Men in Blue outside of home.

The first instance took place in the 2007 ODI World Cup where Bangladesh upset the Rahul Dravid-led side in Port of Spain that knocked them out of the mega-event. India lost two out of three group games, with their only win coming against Bermuda.

It is also worth noting that Shakib Al Hasan and company have defeated India three times in their last four meetings in ODIs.