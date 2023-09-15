Asia Cup 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today’s India vs Bangladesh match ft. Rohit Sharma

India and Bangladesh will have an awkward meeting in the 2023 Asia Cup on Friday. The Men in Blue's commanding win over Sri Lanka a couple of days ago helped them qualify for the final and ruled Bangladesh out of the competition.

Generally, there's a lot more at stake when the neighbors come against each other. Their last ODI meeting was part of a bilateral series, which is losing popularity by the minute. But even that became historical because of how Bangladesh chased a historical 2-1 triumph.

When the head-to-head record is as one-sided as India's 31 wins to Bangladesh's seven in 37 ODIs, the weight of the occasion matters immensely for entertainment.

India might rest some players for this one to focus on their recovery for the final. Bangladesh has already allowed their best performer against India, Mushfiqur Rahim, to take a longer break to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

In such a scenario, individual records might assume a bigger value here than other games. And like always, we're here to bring you three big ones to watch out for.

#1 Rohit Sharma needs 32 runs to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs for India in Asia Cup (ODIs)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been in excellent form in the Asia Cup. He's the top run-scorer with 194 runs at an average of 64.66. The right-hander has scored the most half-centuries (three), the most fours (24) and the most sixes (11) so far.

He just needs 32 more runs to break Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs by an Indian batter in the ODI Asia Cup. Tendulkar scored 971 runs in 23 matches between 1990-2012. Rohit has a chance to break it in his 27th match.

Rohit is currently ranked fourth in overall rankings, only behind Tendulkar, and the Sri Lankan pair of Sanath Jayasuriya (1220) and Kumar Sangakkara (1075).

#2 Shakib Al Hasan needs two more wickets to become Bangladesh's top wicket-taker in Asia Cup (ODIs)

Bangladesh legend Shakib Al Hasan recently overtook Daniel Vettori to become the second-highest wicket-taking left-arm spinner in the world.

If he takes two wickets in his 18th Asia Cup ODI today, he'll also become Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in this format of the tournament, beating another left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak's record of 22 wickets (also in 18 matches).

With 23 wickets, Shakib would rank joint-sixth highest in overall rankings with Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas and Muthiah Muralidharan leading the list with 30 wickets each.

#3 Mustafizur Rahman can be the quickest to 150 ODI wickets for Bangladesh

Bangladesh's left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman had a brisk jumpstart to his career with back-to-back five-wicket hauls against India in 2015. Now after 90 ODIs, he has 148 wickets to his name at an average of 24.70.

If he picks up two more wickets today, he'll become the quickest Bangladeshi to reach 150 wickets in ODIs. The previous best was Razzak who took 108 matches for it. The overall leader of the list is another left-arm seamer, Mitchell Starc at just 77 matches. Mustafizur will be the joint 12th fastest overall if he reaches it today.

However, there's a cloud of uncertainty on his availability for the match. He was said to have suffered a knee niggle recently. If he's fully fit, Bangladesh would want to bring him back today to get some game time under his belt in the leadup to ODI the World Cup next month.