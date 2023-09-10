Thanks to the organisers of the Asia Cup 2023, we'll have a second clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday. The first one's second innings was washed out so the organisers have even kept a reserve day for this one as insurance.

No other match in the tournament, except the final has a reserve day. You can say it's an unfair disadvantage to other teams. For example, if Sri Lanka's match against Bangladesh had been washed out, each team would have gotten a point each whereas India and Pakistan have a much better chance to get full points.

It's almost immoral. However, that doesn't mean we won't watch the match. Some of the most drama-hungry might secretly wish to see both days get washed out but there will hardly be anyone who'd stop caring for the game completely.

For those who'd care, the following are four big records that are on the verge of being broken and worth keeping an eye on during the game.

#1 Virat Kohli needs 98 runs to become the fastest to 13,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli got out early against Pakistan for just 4 (7) and didn't get a chance to bat against Nepal. The Indian number three still needs 98 runs in his next 55 innings to become the fastest-ever to reach 13000 runs in ODIs.

If he gets there today, Kohli would have just taken 267 innings for it. The record is currently held by Sachin Tendulkar who took 321 innings to reach 13000 runs.

Ricky Ponting (341) and Kumar Sangakkara (363) are further behind in the list.

#2 Babar Azam could be the fastest to 20 ODI centuries

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is close to a massive record that'd surely put him among the all-time ODI greats. His 150 against Nepal in the first match of the Asia Cup was his 19th three-figure milestone in ODIs.

Another hundred will make him only the second Pakistani to score 20 ODI centuries after Saeed Anwar. Babar has reached 19 tons in just 103 innings and if he scores the 20th today he'll beat Hashim Amla's record of the least number of innings taken to reach the landmark.

The South African took 108 innings, compared to Kohli's 133 and Anwar's 243.

#3 Rohit Sharma needs four more sixes to hit the most maximums by an Indian in the Asia Cup (ODI format)

Rohit Sharma hit five sixes against Nepal in his unbeaten 74 (59). He took his tally of sixes in Asia Cup (OD) to 22, breaking Suresh Raina's record of 18 among Indian batters.

Now, if the Indian captain hits five more, he will go past the overall leaders - Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (26) and Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya (23).

#4 Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are just two runs shy of becoming the fastest pair to reach 5,000 runs

Kohli and Rohit are yet to bat together in the 2023 Asia Cup. One of India's greatest ODI pairs, they are currently just two runs short of becoming the fastest to reach 5000 partnership runs in ODIs.

They are at 4998 runs after 85 innings and would break Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes' record of 97 innings if they reach the landmark today.