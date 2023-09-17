Asia Cup 2023: 5 records that were broken during India’s incredible 10-wicket win against Sri Lanka in final

Team India thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in a lopsided final of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

The rain made its mark soon after the toss, which delayed the game by 40 minutes. The Men in Blue were asked to bowl first and Mohammed Siraj ran through Sri Lanka's batting, returning with figures of 6/21 - his best ODI numbers.

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in good support, picking up three and one wicket, respectively, to bundle out the co-hosts for 50 runs.

In reply, the think tank sent Ishan Kishan to open the innings with Shubman Gill. India chased down the target in just 6.1 overs with 10 wickets in hand to record a mammoth win.

Siraj's awe-inspiring spell coupled with Sri Lanka's dismal show with the bat saw plenty of records tumble during Sunday's final in Colombo.

On that note, let's take a look at five records that were broken during the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka.

#1 Mohammed Siraj records best bowling figures in men's ODIs against Sri Lanka

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj had an incredible outing in the final on Sunday, justifying the management's decision to play him ahead of experienced Mohammed Shami.

Siraj picked up six of the first seven Sri Lankan wickets to fall to register figures of 6/21 from seven overs. It is the best figure by a bowler in men's ODIs against Sri Lanka.

The Hyderabad-born cricketer leapfrogged former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis's impressive 6/26, which he achieved in 1990.

#2 Mohammed Siraj becomes joint-fastest to pick up five in terms of balls

Mohammed Siraj made an incredible start to the game, registering a maiden in the first over. In the second over of his spell, the lanky fast bowler picked up four wickets, becoming the first Indian bowler to do so.

He dismissed Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka in the next over to complete his five-wicket haul in just 16 deliveries.

He is the joint fastest to achieve the feat, equaling former Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas. USA's Ali Khan also took a fifer in 16 balls against Jersey earlier this year.

#3 Sri Lanka registered their second-lowest total in men's ODI

The Lankan Lions had an awful outing with the bat, completely blown away by Indian bowlers. The pacers picked up all 10 wickets as they were bundled out for just 50 runs. Only two batters managed to cross the single-digit mark.

This is their second-lowest total in men's ODI. Their lowest is 43 all out while chasing 302 runs against South Africa in the 2012 Paarl ODI.

Kosala Kulasekara was the only batter to touch the double-digit mark, scoring 19 runs.

This is also the lowest total by any side in a men's ODI final. The previous lowest was India's 54 against Sri Lanka in the 2000 Champions Trophy final.

#4 Mohammed Siraj becomes the first Indian to pick up four wickets in an over in men's ODI

Siraj broke a plethora of records on Sunday's final, with figures of 6/21 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. He picked up four wickets in the fourth over of Sri Lanka's innings, which is the first instance of an Indian bowler securing four scalps in an over in men's ODI.

Only three other bowlers have picked up four wickets in an over in men's ODIs since 2002. Chaminda Vaas achieved the feat against Bangladesh in 2003, Mohammad Sami did the same against the Kiwis in 2003, and Adil Rashid scaled the landmark against the West Indies in 2019.

#5 Sri Lanka played the second-shortest innings by a full-member nation

Co-hosts of the Asia Cup 2023, Sri Lanka, were skittled out for just 50 runs in 15.2 overs in the final at the R. Premadasa Stadium. This is the second-shortest innings for a full-member nation in men's ODIs.

Zimbabwe hold the record for the shortest innings, who were bowled out for just 54 in 13.5 overs against Afghanistan in 2017. Overall, this ranks fifth in the shortest innings ever in men's ODIs.