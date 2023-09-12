Asia Cup 2023 final: Qualification scenarios for all teams after India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in Super 4

Team India continued their triumphant run in Asia Cup 2023 with a 41-run victory against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday (September 12) at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

It was not a comprehensive win for Men in Blue like the one last night against Pakistan. Sri Lanka posed a threat to them and managed to stay in the game until the final moments.

The majority of the credit for that will go to the all-round brilliance of Dunith Wellalage. He picked up a 5-wicket haul in the first innings to help his side restrict India to 213. The youngster then played a brisk knock of 42*(46) and gave hope to Sri Lanka.

The points table of Super 4 after IND vs SL match.

With their second consecutive win in the Super 4 stage, India have now secured one of the spots in the final match. They have four points from two games with a healthy net run rate of +2.690. After losing both their games so far, Bangladesh have been eliminated from the final race.

Pakistan also benefited from India's win against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. If Dasun Shanaka's side had won the match, then Pakistan's chances would have been complicated as they had to win their last Super 4 match by a big margin.

However, now they have a simple equation in front of them. The Super 4 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Thursday (September 14) is now a knockout match, as the winner of the contest will face India in the final.

India will face Bangladesh in the last Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 on Friday (September 15). The result of the match is inconsequential for the qualification scenario of the final match as Men in Blue are already through and Bangladesh out of the reckoning.

Pakistan will also be hoping that rain does not wash away their game against Sri Lanka, as it would end their final hopes. If that contest ends without a result, Sri Lanka will advance thanks to their superior net run rate compared to their opponents.

Who do you think will reach the final of Asia Cup 2023 along with India? Let us know your opinions on the matter in the comments section.