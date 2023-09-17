Asia Cup 2023: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs Sri Lanka final match, ft. Virat Kohli

The Asia Cup 2023 final will see Team India square off against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. Both teams will look to lift the trophy and boost their confidence ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup, starting next month.

The Men in Blue topped the table with four points from three games and a net run rate of +1.753. They beat Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their first two games but suffered a shock defeat to Bangladesh in their final Super Four game on Friday.

The Lankan Lions, meanwhile, began their Super Four campaign with a win against Bangladesh before going down narrowly against Rohit Sharma and Co.. They bounced back in a must-win game against Pakistan to make the final of the continental tournament.

The Colombo wicket will play a significant role in Sunday's mega finale. It has been under the covers for a long time and is likely to be a bit slow. However, the last few games have proved that there are plenty of runs on it if batters spend time in the middle.

India and Sri Lanka have some excellent and in-form batters on their rosters, and a run fest could be on the cards if the rain stays away. On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in today's final between India and Sri Lanka.

#1 Virat Kohli (India)

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been a good hunting ground for Kohli in recent years. He has scored four centuries in the last five ODIs here.

The former India captain smashed a magical unbeaten 122 against Pakistan a few back at this ground, which was his 47th ODI ton. However, he had a poor outing against Sri Lanka, getting out for three.

Kohli was rested against Bangladesh and will be raring to go in the Asia Cup 2023 final. The right-handed batter is known to be a big-match player, and the stage can't get bigger than this to put his best feet forward.

He has looked in good knick, so if he gets his eyes in, expect Kohli to play a match-defining knock against Sri Lanka.

#2 Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka)

The wicketkeeper-batter has been Sri Lanka's highest run-scorer in the continental tournament. He has scored 253 runs in five games at an average of 50.60.

Mendis has scored two half-centuries in three Super Four games, including a match-winning knock of 91 against Pakistan in the Super Four match.

Kusal has looked in superb form throughout the competition and will look to bring out the best in the mega finale. The right-handed batter is used to the conditions and will hope to bring all his experience against India.

#3 Shubman Gill (India)

There were concerns about Shubman Gill's batting form ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. However, he has put his critics to bed with scintillating performances throughout the competition.

Gill is the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 275 runs in five games at an average of 68.75, including a hundred and two half-centuries.

The young Indian opener scored a fine century against Bangladesh in the last game, which will do his confidence a world of good. Gill will hope to ride the momentum and produce another big knock in the final.