Asia Cup 2023: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs Sri Lanka match ft. Rohit Sharma

Within 24 hours of beating Pakistan, Team India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in their second Super Four clash in Colombo on Tuesday. A win today would almost guarantee the Men in Blue a place in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

India scripted an emphatic 228-run victory over Pakistan on Monday. Batting first, they posted 356/2 in their 20 overs, riding on unbeaten centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. The Men in Blue then restricted Pakistan to 128/8, with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf not coming out to bat due to injuries.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs to open their Super Four campaign. It was a complete effort from the Lankans and they will look to continue their momentum against a star-studded Indian team.

With both teams coming from a victory and raring to go, a cracker of a contest beckons fans in Colombo only if the weather gods stay away from the ground.

The wicket in Colombo has shown that there are plenty of runs on offer if batters can spend some time in the middle. All four Indian batters scored runs in the last game at this venue.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs Sri Lanka match.

#1 Rohit Sharma

The Indian skipper got off to a superb start against Pakistan, smashing a six off Shaheen Afridi in the first over of the match. Rohit Sharma scored 56 off 49 balls with the aid of six boundaries and four sixes before getting out to Shadab Khan.

Rohit will only curse himself for not converting the fifty into a hundred after watching Virat Kohli and KL Rahul score unbeaten centuries.

He will be desperate to convert the start into a big knock against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Rohit has scored two consecutive half-centuries in the last two matches and will be in great shape to fire against the host.

#2 Sadeera Samarawickrama

The Sri Lankan batter has been their highest run-scorer in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, amassing 150 runs in three matches at an average of 50. He has been their best batter and holds the middle order tightly.

Sadeera Samarawickrama has so far played only one ODI against India, scoring 42 runs. He will hope to fire on Tuesday against a star-studded bowling attack, which will only boost his confidence ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup.

Samarawickrama, who hails from Colombo, has a good knowledge of the wicket and will hope to make full use of it against India.

#3 Virat Kohli

R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and Virat Kohli is a match made in heaven. Virat Kohli has now struck four consecutive centuries at this venue, with the last one coming against Pakistan yesterday.

The right-handed smoked nine boundaries and three sixes during his unbeaten 122 off just 94 balls, bringing his 47th ODI hundred in the process.

Kohli looked in sublime form on Monday and is expected to continue his blistering form against a much weaker Sri Lankan bowling attack.