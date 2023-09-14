Asia Cup 2023 qualification scenarios: How Pakistan, Sri Lanka can qualify for the final

Team India secured their place in the Asia Cup 2023 final with a 41-run win over Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the Super Four round at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday. With the triumph, the Men in Blue also eliminated Bangladesh from the race for a place in the final.

In a low-scoring game at the Premadasa, India batted first and posted 213 in 49.1 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with 53, while KL Rahul chipped in with 39. For Sri Lanka, it was spin domination as Dunith Wellalage claimed 5/40 and Charith Asalanka 4/18.

Chasing 214 on a challenging batting surface, the Lankans were bowled out for 172 in 41.3 overs. Kuldeep Yadav shone again with 4/43 to complement his five-wicket haul against Pakistan in the last match.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will battle it out for the second finalist spot when they face each other in the fifth Super Four match in Colombo on Thursday, September 14.

What Pakistan and Sri Lanka need to do to qualify for Asia Cup 2023 final

With four points and a healthy net run rate of +2.690 from two Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 games, Team India are on top of the points table and are through to the final. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan are on two points each from as many games.

Both teams beat Bangladesh in their opening Super Four encounter before going down to India. However, Sri Lanka are second in the points table, ahead of Pakistan, owing to a better net run rate. While the Lankans have a net run rate of -0.200, Pakistan’s run rate is -1.892. The latter’s run rate suffered massively following the record 228-run hammering at the hands of the Men in Blue.

Given the current scenario, the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Super Four clash on Thursday is a virtual semi-final. Whichever team win the match will finish with four points and book their place in the Asia Cup 2023 final against India. On the other hand, the loser of the game will be knocked out of the competition.

In case of a washout in the Asia Cup 2023 match on Thursday, Sri Lanka stand to benefit. While both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will share points in case of a no result and finish with three points each, Dasun Shanaka and company will progress to the final on the basis of a better net run rate.

Meanwhile, injury-hit Pakistan announced their playing XI for the must-win game on Wednesday. Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah. Mohammad Wasim Jr. also finds a place in the team, with Haris Rauf unavailable due to injury.

Mohammad Haris comes in for struggling Fakhar Zaman, while Saud Shakeel has replaced Agha Salman, who was struck on his face while batting against India.

Pakistan playing XI: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Zaman Khan.