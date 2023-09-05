Asia Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Nepal match (Updated) ft. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja

The fifth game of the Asia Cup featuring India and Nepal, concluded in a comprehensive 10-wicket win for the Men In Blue in a rain-curtailed encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Monday.

On the surface that was used for the India vs Pakistan game two days ago, Rohit Sharma asked Nepal to bat first. India started off on a horrendous note, dropping three catches in the first five overs, resulting in openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh going berserk with a 65-run partnership.

Shardul Thakur gave Team India the first breakthrough. Aasif, the keeper-batter, was the top-scorer with 58 as Nepal lost their first six wickets for 79 runs.

However, Sompal Kami’s counter attack in the death overs helped them put up a 230-run total in 48.2 overs. For India, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja ended as the standout bowlers with three wickets apiece.

Coming to the chase, after brilliant work from the groundsmen, the game was reduced to 23 overs with the target revised to 145. Rohit Sharma started the onslaught, scoring n unbeaten 74 off 59. Shubman Gill joined the fun, compiling an unbeaten 67 off 62 to take Team India over the line by 10 wickets.

Captain Sharma was absolutely cock-a-hoop to reach the Super Fours alongside Pakistan in Group A. India and Men In Green next lock horns on August 10 in the Super Four stage.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Najmul Hossain Shanto maintained his top spot on the batting chart, amassing an impressive 193 runs in two innings at an outstanding average of 96.5. Pakistan in-form batter Babar Azam held on to second place with 151 runs from one innings.

Bangladesh's experimental decision of opening with Mehidy Hasan paid off well, as he smacked a century, bagging the third spot on the list, accumulating 117 runs.

Babar's colleague Iftikhar Ahmed remains fourth, smacking his maiden ODI century, amassing 109 runs. Hardik Pandya's 87 runs against Pakistan sees the all-rounder in fifth spot.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi continued to stay on top of the bowling chart with six scalps. Bangladesh star pacer Taskin Ahmed is up to second place with five wickets after his incredible performance against Afghanistan.

Pacers Haris Rauf is third with five wickets, while Naseem Shah is fourth with four scalps.

Lankan young pacer Matheesha Pathirana is fifth, bagging four wickets over Bangladesh. Ravindra Jadeja is eighth after scalping three wickets over Nepal, emerging as India’s leading wicket-taker.