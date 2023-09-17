Asia Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Sri Lanka final (Updated) ft. Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill

India obliterated Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Final on Sunday, notching a rare 10-wicket win, secured inside just six overs. All predictions, broadcast plans, dinner programs and flight schedules were left in tatters due to the early one-sided outcome of the game.

Injury-ridden hosts Sri Lanka had no answer to the swing and seam movement from the Indian new-ball bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah provided the first breakthrough by getting Kusal Perera to nick one to slips in the first over. It was a good start backed up by Mohammed Siraj, who also picked up a wicket in his second over.

However, not many would have been able to guess what followed in the fourth over. The right-arm pacer pitched the ball in the right areas and made it seam both ways to get rid of Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva in the same over, all edging against full deliveries.

Bumrah racked up maiden overs from the other end allowing Siraj to come back and attack even more. He clean-bowled Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis in another two consecutive overs. Hardik Pandya cleaned up the tail and Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 - their lowest-ever ODI total.

Rohit Sharma demoted himself in the batting order as Ishan Kishan (23 off 18) and Shubman Gill (27 off 19) opened the innings. Sri Lankan bowlers, deflated, didn't any help from the wicket and the two youngsters finished things off in just 31 deliveries using nine boundaries.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs.

India's Gill topped the chart for the most runs in the tournament with a figure of 302 in six matches at a brilliant average of 75.5. Gill was close to breaking the record for most runs in a single Asia Cup season but didn't get the chance.

Sri Lanka's Mendis, who scored 17 (34) in the final, closely followed him with 270 runs at 45. Babar Azam and Najmul Hossain Shanto respectively top-scored for Pakistan and Bangladesh with 207 and 193 runs.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Most wickets in Asia Cup 2023.

Siraj's fearsome six-wicket haul helped him jump from somewhere in the top-15 of the wickets chart to joint-second place. The pacer ended the tournament with 10 wickets at an average of 12.2 and a brilliant economy rate of 4.63. Siraj bowled in two fewer games than the other members of the top three.

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana was the top wicket-taker with 11 scalps at 24.54, announcing himself further at the international level. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Taskin Ahmed took the wicket-taking honors for Pakistan and Bangladesh.