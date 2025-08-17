Asia Cup 2025 Team India squad: 5 major selection conundrums ft. Shreyas Iyer

Team India's squad for Asia Cup 2025 is likely to be announced in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19. The eight-nation T20 tournament will be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. The event will also mark India's return to international cricket after a month-long break following the five-match Test series in England, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

In some good news for the Men in Blue, T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has cleared the fitness test and is thus available to lead the team in Asia Cup 2025. As per a report in The Indian Express, Suryakumar cleared a fitness test at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. The batter had undergone surgery for sports hernia in Munich, Germany, in June.

Meanwhile, lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is also set to feature in the tournament. As per multiple media reports, the fast bowler has made himself available for Asia Cup 2025. While Suryakumar and Bumrah's availability is great news for India, the selectors have a lot to ponder upon before finalizing the squad for the T20 event. Here are five headaches for selectors with regard to India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.

#1 How can Shubman Gill fit into the scheme of things?

Team India's Test captain Shubman Gill is reportedly in with a great chance of making a T20I comeback for Asia Cup 2025 following his red-ball exploits in England. The 25-year-old played the last of his 21 T20Is against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in July 2024.

Even if Shubman is picked in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, fitting him into the playing XI would be a major challenge. It would be unfair to separate the opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, while the subsequent spots in the batting order are all but confirmed.

Due to lack of spots, even a deserving candidate like Yashasvi Jaiswal is unlikely to be picked. So, the big question is, if Gill is chosen in Team India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, where does he bat?

#2 Can Shreyas Iyer find a place in the middle order?

Shreyas Iyer's case is a rather unique one. While his axing from the Test side is understandable, the fact that he hasn't played a T20I since December 2023 is somewhat surprising. It would be fair to say that the 30-year-old has been unlucky.

Shreyas slammed 604 runs in 17 innings for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025. However, it seems that the right-handed batter might have to continue waiting for his T20I comeback. With Suryakumar and Tilak Varma occupying the No. 3 and No. 4 slots, Shreyas could only come in if there's any injury or fitness issue.

#3 Dhruv Jurel or Jitesh Sharma - who will be the second wicketkeeper?

Jitesh Sharma was one of the batting heroes of RCB’s IPL 2025 triumph. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

While Samson has sealed his place as the first-choice T20I keeper for now, either of Dhruv Jurel or Jitesh Sharma could be picked as the second stumper in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. Both batters offer similar skills, but Jurel is the better keeper, while Jitesh holds the edge with the willow in hand.

Both Jurel and Jitesh had decent IPL 2025 campaigns, but going by form and big-hitting ability, the latter might have the edge. His sensational 85* off 33 in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), might just swing the contest in his favor.

#4 Shivam Dube or Nitish Reddy - who will be the back-up all-rounder?

India are spoilt for choice when it comes to picking all-rounders for Asia Cup 2025. Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar are more or less certain of being picked. In case the selectors are looking for an additional option, they can go for either Shivam Dube or Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Both Dube and Reddy are primarily batting all-rounders. If the choice is between the two, the former could get the nod on recent form. Reddy had an underwhelming IPL and was below par in England as well. The youngster has also been battling multiple injury issues recently.

#5 Will Siraj be rewarded for his heroics in England?

While Gill shone with the bat in the Test series in England, Mohammed Siraj excelled with the ball. However, unlike Gill, there isn't much chatter around his possible selection for Asia Cup 2025.

While Burmah and Arshdeep Singh are automatic selections in the T20I squad for the Asia Cup, Siraj, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna might be vying for one of the pacer slots. Harshit has been the preferred choice in recent times, but it would be premature to totally rule out a T20I return for Siraj.

