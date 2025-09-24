Asia Cup 2025 weather update: Dubai weather report for September 24 for India vs Bangladesh Super 4 match

Team India will face Bangladesh in their second Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. The Men in Blue topped Group A, with three wins out of three. In their first Super 4 clash, they hammered Pakistan by six wickets. Bangladesh would also be confident, having beaten Sri Lanka by four wickets.

India have been excelled in their Asia Cup 2025 campaign so far. However, they need to address some issues going into the key clash against Bangladesh. They were below par in their last group game against Oman, a dead rubber since they had already qualified for the Super 4. They did beat Pakistan with ease in the end, but there were a number of straightforward catches that went down.

Sanju Samson's position has been a matter of big debate with regard to India's playing XI. The stumper has batted in two different positions in the last two innings and, though he has a fifty to his name, Samson hasn't looked convincing. On the other hand, Shivam Dube has been backed as the third all-rounder in the team and has done a pretty decent job so far.

Dubai weather forecast for India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on September 24

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai will begin at 6:30 PM local time [8:00 PM IST/ 2:30 PM GMT]. Looking at the evening weather in Dubai for the game, AccuWeather states that conditions will be clear and warm, with zero percent probability of precipitation. The humidity level during this phase would be 50 percent. The temperature would be 32 degree Celsius.

As for the night temperature in Dubai for the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, AccuWeather's prediction says that it would remain clear and warm, with the temperature falling to around 28 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase remains at zero percent.

There is no prediction for rain during the daytime as well in Dubai on Wednesday. Conditions are expected to be very warm and a little breezy in the afternoon. The daytime temperature is predicted to be high at 39 degree Celsius.

