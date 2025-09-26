Asia Cup 2025 weather update: Dubai weather report for September 26 for India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match

Team India will face Sri Lanka in their third and last Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 26. The game, however, has been reduced to a dead rubber. The Men in Blue have already qualified for final on September 28, while Sri Lanka have eliminated from the tournament following losses to Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Having topped Group A, with three wins out of three, Team India have continued their impressive form in the Super 4 round as well. They beat Pakistan by six wickets and then got the better of Bangladesh by 41 runs. Opener Abhishek Sharma was the Player of the Match in both games for blazing 70s. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also carried his great form in the Super 4 matches.

While India are unbeaten in the tournament, there are still a few areas of concern for the Men in Blue. Their fielding has been poor in the last two matches as they have dropped a number of simple catches. The lack of runs from skipper Suryakumar Yadav's blade is also a worry heading into the final.

Dubai weather forecast for India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on September 26

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai will begin at 6:30 PM local time [8:00 PM IST/ 2:30 PM GMT]. Looking at the evening weather in Dubai for the match, AccuWeather predicts that conditions will be clear and warm, with the temperature around 34 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is zero percent, while the humidity level will be around 50 percent.

Shifting focus to the night temperature in Dubai for the India vs Sri Lanka clash on Friday, AccuWeather states that it will be clear and very warm, with the temperature falling slightly to 31 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase remains at zero percent. There is no chance of rain during the daytime as well. The conditions will be hazy and very warm.

