Asia Cup 2018: Three bowlers to watch out for in the final

Bimarsh Adhikari
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
110   //    27 Sep 2018, 23:55 IST

After thrashing Pakistan by 37 runs, Bangladesh created a history, beating Pakistan in four consecutive ODI matches. Bangladesh will now have to face India in the all-important final match of the Asia Cup. Bangladesh have been jolted by the unavailability of their star player Shakib Al Hasan for the final; however, Mushfiqur Rahim's form is a big positive for them.

On the other hand, India have maintained an unbeaten streak in the ongoing Asia Cup as they have comfortably defeated every opposition. India got the better of Bangladesh in the previous Asia Cup final, and Bangladesh would be keen to take revenge this time.

The bowlers will have to play a big role for either team.

'Batsmen win you matches, bowlers win you tournaments.' If this statement is considered true, the bowlers from both the team need to step up and fulfill their responsibilities to help their team clinch the Asia Cup title.

Today, let us discuss the three bowlers who can be real threats to the opposition batting unit:

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav

Tackling Kuldeep Yadav in the middle-overs of an ODI game is a tough task for any batsman in the world. Kuldeep's magical spin bowling has the ability to deceive any batsman in the world. Moreover, the trajectory of his bowling and his line and length makes it even more difficult for batsmen to face him and score runs.

In the ongoing tournament, Kuldeep Yadav has emerged as India's joint highest wicket-taker with 7 wickets. When he bowls alongside Chahal and Jadeja, he's even more destructive.

Bangladeshi batsmen should have a plan for Kuldeep Yadav and their intentions must be clear.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is also India's leading wicket-taker alongside Kuldeep and Jadeja in the current edition of the Asia Cup, with 7 wickets to his name.

Bumrah has bowled magnificently in the powerplay overs, maintaining a proper line and length. His consistency in bowling in proper areas is evidenced by his economy rate and wicket tally. His economy rate is just 3.38, which is indeed outstanding for any bowler who bowls in the powerplay overs as well as in the death overs.

Bumrah will surely be a huge threat to the Bangladeshi openers. Only if Bangladesh manage to save their wickets against Bumrah and Bhuvi in the first ten overs will they keep their winning hopes alive.

