Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup: India's probable 15-member squad and starting XI

Harsshath Prabu
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
7.18K   //    20 Aug 2018, 09:59 IST

<p>
Captains with the coveted Asia Cup

In less than a month's time, the world will witness a cricketing spectacle. The 14th edition of the Asia Cup will get underway from September 15 and will feature five teams, namely India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh which make a direct entry in the tournament. Six other teams will compete for the sixth spot.

The tournament especially serves as a feast to fans of India and Pakistan as both the teams will go head to head in this all Asian tournament. Reigning champions India would look to defend the title successfully in the tournament which also serves as a lead-up to the 2019 world cup.

For such a prestigious tournament, selection of a well-balanced squad which covers all the bases is of prime importance. Thus, here we take a close look at India's probable 15-member squad and the starting XI of the much-awaited tournament.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Shikar Dhawan

R
Rohit and Dhawan form a formidable opening pair

Out of contention for the Test side, Rohit Sharma has been India's first choice opener in the ODI setup. Despite his form being scratchy in ODIs this year, he has still been a match winner on his day, notching up centuries against both South Africa and England. Scoring big when you least expect has been the hallmark of the Mumbaikar's career. No opposition team will ever count the elegant opener out and that is why he will start in the 11.

Unlike his partner, Gabbar has consistency written all over him this year and also has a hundred under his belt. India will hope he continues this form to the Asia Cup. With Dhawan constantly working on his weaknesses his career graph will only go North. The conditions in UAE are familiar to the left-right duo, making this a formidable opening pair.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed Virat Kohli
Harsshath Prabu
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Aficionado | Software Engineer | Blogger | Versifier | Cricket Analyst
India's probable 15-member squad and starting XI for Asia...
RELATED STORY
BCCI hands over Asia Cup hosting rights to the Emirates
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who May Retire From Cricket After Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
5 epic India vs Pakistan encounters in the Asia Cup 
RELATED STORY
Best Asian XI team in Test cricket right now
RELATED STORY
Current best Asian combined XI in T20Is
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 to be telecasted on nine channels
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup qualifier schedule announced
RELATED STORY
India's strongest playing XI for the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: How will India's ODI squad look like
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 06:00 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 06:00 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 06:00 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 06:00 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 06:00 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 06:00 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 06:00 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us