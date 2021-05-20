Asia Cup postponement might not be a bad thing, after all

On 19th May 2021, reports suggesting that the 2021 Asia Cup was set to be postponed began circling. While nothing concrete has come about since, there seems to be growing evidence that the continental cricketing showpiece event could be put on the back-burner.

For the uninitiated, the tournament was set to be held in Sri Lanka mid-year, with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and of course, India slated to take part. However, the suspension of the IPL, coupled with the sheer amount of cricket international sides are going to play between now and the end of the year, might just have prompted the Asian Cricket Council to take the call.

Prima facie, the decision might’ve left Asian cricket fans with a sinking feeling, for the continent’s biggest cricketing extravaganza has been put off. In fact, the competition, had it gone ahead, would’ve given people a chance to watch India and Pakistan clash swords – a prospect that doesn’t come to fruition otherwise.

Additionally, it would’ve allowed Bangladesh an opportunity to continue their upward curve. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, would’ve looked at the Asia Cup as the ideal platform to regain their mojo.

Yet, as of now, it seems unlikely that those narratives would transpire, especially in light of the gripping COVID-19 pandemic. Having said that though, the postponement of this edition of the Asia Cup might just be something that isn’t too bad, both for the players and the cricketing ecosystem.

Over the past year, the pandemic has ensured that several international rubbers have either been postponed or cancelled altogether. In fact, such has been the impact of COVID-19 that the T20 World Cup scheduled for 2020 was also deferred, whereas the 2021 IPL also had to be cut short.

BREAKING: IPL 2021 has been suspended indefinitely because of COVID-19.



The BCCI will arrange for the “secure and safe passage of all the participants.” pic.twitter.com/Jp3PfX90Xf — ICC (@ICC) May 4, 2021

Consequently, plenty of series have been rescheduled with cricket boards and the top brasses trying to recuperate as much financial losses as possible. In turn, it has led to cricketers playing non-stop cricket, whether it be for their franchises or for their countries.

Though cricketers were used to such schedules prior to the 2020 as well, the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced a lot of other logistical issues. Firstly, most countries have strict quarantine procedures, following which players to have to remain in a bio-bubble – an environment that restricts their movements.

The confined nature takes a direct toll on the mental health and well-being of cricketers – an aspect that has historically been ignored but one that is, rather thankfully, being taken into consideration nowadays. Thus, there has been an increasing consensus on reducing “bubble fatigue”, considering the impacts it can have on an individual’s health.

Scheduling the Asia Cup in 2021 would have been tough

Apart from the above, the scheduling of the Asia Cup in an already crammed international calendar, would’ve plunged cricketers to the brink of a burnout.

Pakistan are set to tour the United Kingdom in July

As things stand, Pakistan are scheduled to tour the United Kingdom in July, which would then be succeeded by a trip to the Caribbean. They will also have to go through a mandatory quarantine when beginning their series against England.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are slated to play Bangladesh towards the end of May. Akin to Pakistan, they travel to the UK too, while another home series against India is scheduled for July.

India, on the other hand, have selected most of their first-choice all-format players for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the five-Test rubber against England.

Hence, if the Asia Cup were to be held mid-year, as it was advertised earlier, all teams, including India, might’ve contemplated sending second-string sides – something that would’ve dwindled the value of the competition.

More pressingly, in recent times, there has been a tendency for the Asia Cup to reek of staleness. Not just because it keeps pitting the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka against each other, but also because the tournament's signicance has diminished for a country of India's ilk.

Virat Kohli missed the 2018 Asia Cup

In fact, the last time the Asia Cup was held (in 2018), Virat Kohli opted out of the tournament to get some much-needed rest before the tour Down Under. And, that, in a nutshell, perhaps explains where the priorities, at least for India, lie.

Furthermore, with the Asia Cup becoming a shade repetitive lately, it might be prudent to put it off and wait for next year, when Pakistan are set to host the Asia Cup.

While it would allow cricketers a chance to not grind themselves into the ground, it would also offer the cricket-watching population an opportunity to start missing the Asia Cup.

ESPNcricinfo understands that Sri Lanka Cricket officials are skeptical the Asia Cup can go ahead as planned 😞 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 20, 2021

In most walks of life, time heals relationships. It could also be the tonic the fractured relationship between the fans and the Asia Cup needs. So much so that when the Asia Cup returns in 2022, it would then be the showcase of the continental cricketing behemoths, with each eagerly wanting to portray how far they’ve traversed since the last iteration in 2018.

That it would also exponentially increase the anticipation and excitement – facets that have gone amiss recently, only adds to the theatre for the 2022 edition.

Thus, the 2021 Asia Cup postponement might not be the worst decision in the world, after all.