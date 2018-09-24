Asia Cup Super 4: India vs Pakistan - Top Performers

So far in the Asia Cup, India have played two matches against their arch-rivals Pakistan and in both of them, India emerged victoriously. They showed the rest of the teams that why they are considered the best when it comes to white ball cricket.

Out of the four matches that they have played so far in the Asia Cup, two of those came against their arch-rivals Pakistan. A match between these two is what every cricket lover craves for. India and Pakistan have always been the talk of the town and this Asia Cup is no exception. A high voltage drama is what everyone thinks of whenever India takes on Pakistan. It is a battle of supremacy which makes it even more exciting.

But this Asia Cup has not been up to the expectations of the fans as far as the matches between India and Pakistan are concerned. The two matches have been absolutely one-sided with very little to enjoy. The fans expect these type of matches to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller but this has not been the case in this Asia Cup.

The India team won both the matches with ease. In the first match, India bundled out Pakistan for 162 and chased the target within 30 overs and with 8 wickets in hand. The next match was even better than the previous match as far as the Indian team is concerned. This time India was able to restrict Pakistan to 237 and then chased the target with 9 wickets in hand.

In the following slides, we are going to have a look at the top performers in the recently concluded match between India and Pakistan.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 119

Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form in this Asia Cup amassing 269 runs at a mind-blowing average of 134.50. In the recently concluded match against Pakistan, Rohit scored an unbeaten 119 and helped India reach the target with almost 10 overs to spare and 9 wickets in hand.

His innings was studded with 7 fours and 4 massive sixes. He along with Shikhar Dhawan made sure that Pakistan bowlers did not get a chance to settle down. With Dhawan being the aggressor, Rohit played the second fiddle. He kept on rotating the strike and made sure that scoreboard kept ticking. Besides his batting, his captaincy was also equally good.

