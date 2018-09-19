Asia's All-Time Strongest Left Handers Playing XI

Varun Devanathan

Ganguly would be leading this strong team

The 2018 Asia Cup has begun with a stunning upset on the very first day as Sri Lanka were thrashed by an emerging Bangladesh team. The Asia Cup has been an important tournament over the years and this year the stakes have only become higher.

Asia is emerging as the powerhouse of the sport of Cricket with established teams like India, Pakistan and Srilanka and emerging countries like Afghanistan and Bangladesh performing brilliantly in International competitions.

In the last ICC Tournament that was played in 2017, Pakistan were the Champions and India finished as the Finalist in that competition. Bangladesh were the third team from Asia to make the Semi-Finals of the Champions Trophy. Srilanka too have a history of performing brilliantly in Multi-Nation tournaments and Afghanistan is the most interesting prospect in World Cricket.

Asia Cup is slowly becoming the Euro Trophy of Cricket. Asia Cup over the years has seen some of the best players in Cricket history ply their trade for their country and this article tries to put forward the best team of Lefthanders from Asia.

Openers: Sanath Jayasuriya & Saeed Anwar

Jayasuriya was extremely efficient in the 1996 World Cup and was one of the most important reasons behind Sri Lanka winning their first and the only World Cup

Sanath Jayasuriya is one the biggest names in Asian Cricket when it comes to batting and is by far the best left-handed opening batsman to have emerged from Asia in ODIs. He was phenomenal for the Lankans at the top throughout his career.

Jayasuriya was extremely efficient in the 1996 World Cup and was one of the most important reasons behind Sri Lanka winning their first and the only World Cup. He revolutionised the way Cricket was played in the 90s and will remain an important player in the history of the game.

Saeed Anwar was another player who played a majority of his cricket in the 90s and was an extremely important player for the Pakistan team at that time. He was prolific for his team at the top and his record for the highest score in an ODI Innings stood for more than a decade.

