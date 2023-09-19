Asian Games 2023, Men’s Cricket: Schedule, Team India squad, venues, live streaming details

Men's cricket will return to Asian Games after almost nine years in Hangzhou. 15 teams from Asia will participate in the men's cricket event. India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have earned a direct entry into the quarterfinals round because of their higher ranking.

Afghanistan will have to play a quarterfinal qualifier against Mongolia, while the nine other teams, namely Nepal, Cambodia, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Maldives and Bahrain have been divided into three groups of three teams each.

Cambodia, Japan and Nepal are in Group A. Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong form Group B, while Group C consists of Malaysia, Bahrain and Maldives.

Asian Games 2023 men's cricket full schedule (with timings in IST)

All matches of Asian Games men's cricket tournament will take place at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. Here is the full schedule:

September 27: Nepal vs Japan, 6:30 AM IST.

September 27: Hong Kong vs Singapore, 11:30 AM IST.

September 28: Malaysia vs Bahrain, 6:30 AM IST.

September 28: Cambodia vs Japan, 11:30 AM IST.

September 29: Maldives vs Malaysia, 6:30 AM IST.

September 29: Singapore vs Thailand, 11:30 AM IST.

October 1: Afghanistan vs Mongolia, 6:30 AM IST.

October 1: Cambodia vs Nepal, 11:30 AM IST.

October 2: Thailand vs Hong Kong, 6:30 AM IST.

October 2: Bahrain vs Maldives, 11:30 AM IST.

October 3: India vs TBA, Quarterfinal 1, 6:30 AM IST.

October 3: Pakistan vs TBA, Quarterfinal 2, 11:30 AM IST.

October 4: Sri Lanka vs TBA, Quarterfinal 3, 6:30 AM IST.

October 4: Bangladesh vs TBA, Quarterfinal 4, 11:30 AM IST.

October 6: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4, Semifinal 1, 6:30 AM IST.

October 6: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3, Semifinal 2, 11:30 AM IST.

October 7: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2, Bronze Medal Match, 6:30 AM IST.

October 7: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, Gold Medal Match, 11:30 AM IST.

Asian Games 2023 India squad

The BCCI named a second-string squad for the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket tournament. This will be the first time India participates in the cricket event of the continental competition. Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead India. Here is the Indian squad:

Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper) and Akash Deep.

Standby players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan.

Asian Games 2023 men's cricket venue

Only one venue will host the entire tournament. Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field will host all the matches from September 27 to October 7. The start time for the matches are 9:30 AM and 2:30 PM Local Time.

Asian Games 2023 live streaming details

The matches will be live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV website and application. Fans will have to buy a subscription to watch the matches live.