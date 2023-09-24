Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket, India vs Bangladesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns in the 1st semi-final of the Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Sunday, September 24.

India, led by Smriti Mandhana, have a great chance of securing themselves a medal in the ongoing tournament. There is also a chance of them facing Pakistan in the gold medal match on Monday.

India’s quarterfinal against Malaysia had to be called off due to rain. Shafali Verma had a decent outing after he scored a half-century and also became the youngest to reach 50 sixes in T20Is.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, made their way through to the semis after their quarterfinal against Hong Kong had to be abandoned without toss. They have a strong squad at their disposal.

Nigar Sultana Joty is their top batter along with the likes of Fargana Hoque Pinky and others. Marufa Akter is known for her raw pace and the focus will be on her as well.

India vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: India vs Bangladesh, 1st semi-final, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: September 24, 2023, 06:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

India vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou has been a decent one for batting. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

India vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

There is a seven per cent chance of rain throughout the match. Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius. Clouds will be there.

India vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

India

Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangladesh

Shamima Sultana (wk), Shobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun

India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

India will go into the match as firm favourites without a doubt. Bangladesh have a strong team, but may fall short in the semis.

Prediction: India to win the match.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

