Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket, India vs Malaysia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India and Malaysia are all set to lock horns in the 1st Quarterfinal of the Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Thursday, September 21.

India will be captained by Smriti Mandhana in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, who is on a two-ban suspension after her outburst against the umpires following the ODI series in Bangladesh.

All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, who was in the travelling reserves, has been roped in as the replacement for injured pacer, Anjali Sarvani.

India will depend heavily on the duo of Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues in the top-order. Titas Sadhu was a part of the U19 World Cup winning squad earlier this year and she is an exciting new prospect.

As far as Malaysia are concerned, they will be high on confidence after beating Hong Kong by 22 runs. But the task against tournament favorites India would not be easy by any means.

India vs Malaysia Match Details

Match: India vs Malaysia, 1st Quarterfinal, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: September 21, 2023, 06:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

India vs Malaysia Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou has been a decent one for the batters. Teams may opt to bat first and post a strong total on the board.

India vs Malaysia Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Hangzhou. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark.

India vs Malaysia Probable XIs

India

Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Titas Sadhu, Bareddy Anusha

Malaysia

Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Wan Julia (wk), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela

India vs Malaysia Match Prediction

India will go into the match as favorites without a doubt. They should be able to start their campaign on a winning note.

Prediction: India to win the match.

India vs Malaysia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

