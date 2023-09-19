Asian Games 2023, Women’s Cricket: Schedule, Team India squad, venues, live streaming details

Asian Games 2023 women's cricket event started earlier today (September 19). Eight teams, namely India, Indonesia, Mongolia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, are a part of this continental tournament.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have earned direct entry into the quarter-finals because of their higher position in the ICC Women's Rankings. Indonesia, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and Malaysia competed in group-stage matches, and the quarter-final lineup will be decided soon.

Indonesia grabbed the headlines by defeating Mongolia by 172 runs. The Indonesian side scored 187 runs and bowled their rivals out for 15 runs. Malaysia vs Hong Kong was a close game, where the former defended a 105-run target.

Asian Games 2023 women's cricket full schedule (with timings in IST)

The Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field is the host for all the matches of the women's cricket event. Here is the schedule for the tournament's upcoming matches:

September 20: Hong Kong vs Mongolia, 11.30 am IST.

September 21: India vs TBA, Quarterfinal 1, 6.30 am IST.

September 21: Pakistan vs TBA, Quarterfinal 2, 11.30 am IST.

September 22: Sri Lanka vs TBA, Quarterfinal 3, 6.30 am IST.

September 22: Bangladesh vs TBA, Quarterfinal 4, 11.30 am IST.

September 24: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4, Semi-final 1, 6.30 am IST.

September 24: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3, Semi-final 2, 11.30 am IST.

September 25: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2, Bronze Medal Match, 6.30 am IST.

September 25: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, Gold Medal Match, 11.30 am IST.

Asian Games 2023 India squad

The BCCI has named a full-strength squad for the Asian Games women's cricket tournament. Smriti Mandhana will lead the team in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. If the Women in Blue make it to the medal match, Harmanpreet Kaur will return as the skipper.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Pooja Vastrakar.

Asian Games 2023 women's cricket venue

The organizers have selected Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field as the host for all the matches. The start time for the morning matches is 9.30 am Local Time, while the afternoon games will start at 2.30 pm Local Time.

Asian Games 2023 live streaming details

Sony Sports Network will telecast India's matches. Other matches will also be available on Sony Sports Channels. Sony LIV will stream the entire Asian Games live online.