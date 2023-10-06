Asian Games Men’s T20I 2023, India vs Afghanistan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan and Afghanistan are all set to lock horns in the final of the Asian Games Men’s T20I 2023. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Saturday, October 7.

Last month, Harmanpreet Kaur guided the Indian women’s team to victory in the final against Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka. Now the chance lies with Ruturaj Gaikwad to help the Men in Blue win the gold medal.

India looked impressive in the semifinal, beating Bangladesh by nine wickets. Sai Kishore’s three-wicket haul restricted the Tigers to 96 for nine. Thereafter, India chased down the target with 64 balls to spare.

The Afghans, led by Gulbadin Naib, have been stupendous to stay the least. They were clinical in the semis against Pakistan as they won the match by four wickets. After fielding first, they bowled Pakistan out for 115.

Afghanistan had their fair share of troubles. Having lost seven wickets for 83 runs, they needed something special from someone. In the end, Gulbadin’s came of 26 took them past the finish line.

India vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: India vs Afghanistan, Final, Asian Games 2023

Date and Time: October 7, 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

India vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou has slowed down. Bowlers have started to come into play. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.

India vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now in Hangzhou. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark.

India vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

India

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan

Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan

India vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

India will go into the match as favourites without a doubt. They should be able to win the gold medal match.

Prediction: India to win the match.

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

