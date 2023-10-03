Asian Games Men’s T20I 2023, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are all set to face each other in the Quarter-Final 3 of the Asian Games Men’s T20I 2023. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Wednesday, October 4.

The Afghans, led by veteran all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, have a strong squad at their disposal. Several of their players have significant experience of taking part in international matches.

Mohammad Shahzad and Noor Ali Zadran have seen the ups and downs of Afghan cricket over the last 12 to 13 years. Sediqullah Atal is a young and exciting prospect with the bat.

Karim Janat and Sharafuddin Ashraf are effective all-rounders. Qais Ahmad and Zahir Khan Pakteen are the ones who will take care of the spin department. Sayed Shirzad and Fareed Malik are the fast bowlers.

Sri Lanka have some talented cricketers, but are not as experienced as the Afghans. The focus will be on spinner Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, who has had a couple of impressive seasons in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Quarter-Final 3, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: October 4, 2023, 06:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou has been an excellent one for the batters. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark. Playing conditions will be pleasant as there is no chance of rain.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige (C), Shevon Daniel, Lahiru Udara, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara, Isitha Wijesundera, Lahiru Samarkoon, Sachitha Jayathilake

Afghanistan

Noor Ali Zadran, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Nijat Masood, Sediqullah Atal, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib (C), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Malik, Sayed Shirzad

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Afghanistan will go into the match as favorites as they clearly have more firepower in their lineup than their opponents.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win the match.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

