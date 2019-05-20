Asif Ali expected to leave England after unfortunate demise of 2-year-old daughter

England v Pakistan - 5th Royal London ODI

Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali is expected to leave the England tour midway after the unfortunate death of his 2-year-old daughter who was suffering from stage IV cancer.

Asif had earlier requested people to pray for his daughter before sending her to USA for treatment. The right-handed batsman, however, himself had joined the Pakistan team for the tour against England.

Ali, who is not a part of Pakistan's preliminary World Cup squad, was included in both ODI and T20I squads against England. Known for his batting prowess, he didn't leave this opportunity to get back in the grand scheme of things. The 27-year-old scored a few gutsy half-centuries to make his case stronger for the World Cup.

However, last night he received a major setback as his 2-year-old daughter lost her battle with life in the USA. The news was confirmed by Islamabad United, the team Ali plays for in Pakistan Super League.

ISLU family pays its deepest condolences to @AasifAli2018 on the tragic loss of his daughter. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Asif & his family. Asif is a great example of strength & courage. He is an inspiration to us. — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) May 19, 2019

The Faisalabad-born is now expected to travel back home from England to join his family. He might return back if included in Pakistan's squad for the upcoming World Cup which will be unveiled by or before 23th May.

Pakistan has been struggling to finish games well. The lack of power-hitters at the backend of the innings has cost them quite a few matches recently. Asif Ali could play the much-needed finisher's role in the World Cup, and a couple of fifties which he scored in the recently concluded England tour has surely added to his chances.