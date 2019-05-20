×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Asif Ali expected to leave England after unfortunate demise of 2-year-old daughter

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
214   //    20 May 2019, 11:57 IST

England v Pakistan - 5th Royal London ODI
England v Pakistan - 5th Royal London ODI

What's the story?

Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali is expected to leave the England tour midway after the unfortunate death of his 2-year-old daughter who was suffering from stage IV cancer.

In case you didn't know...

Asif had earlier requested people to pray for his daughter before sending her to USA for treatment. The right-handed batsman, however, himself had joined the Pakistan team for the tour against England.

The heart of the matter

Ali, who is not a part of Pakistan's preliminary World Cup squad, was included in both ODI and T20I squads against England. Known for his batting prowess, he didn't leave this opportunity to get back in the grand scheme of things. The 27-year-old scored a few gutsy half-centuries to make his case stronger for the World Cup.

However, last night he received a major setback as his 2-year-old daughter lost her battle with life in the USA. The news was confirmed by Islamabad United, the team Ali plays for in Pakistan Super League.

The Faisalabad-born is now expected to travel back home from England to join his family. He might return back if included in Pakistan's squad for the upcoming World Cup which will be unveiled by or before 23th May.

What's next?

Pakistan has been struggling to finish games well. The lack of power-hitters at the backend of the innings has cost them quite a few matches recently. Asif Ali could play the much-needed finisher's role in the World Cup, and a couple of fifties which he scored in the recently concluded England tour has surely added to his chances.

Tags:
England vs Pakistan 2019 Pakistan Cricket England Cricket Mohammad Asif
Advertisement
England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Match Preview & Predicted Playing XI 
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 2019, 3rd ODI: Preview, key players and probable XI
RELATED STORY
Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow help England chase down a massive target of 359 runs 
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 5th ODI : Preview, Head to Head stats, Key Players and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan only T20I, Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
England v Pakistan 2019: What did we learn about the two teams?
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 2019, 1st ODI: Preview and Probable Playing XI
RELATED STORY
England beat Pakistan by 12 runs in a high-scoring match to take a 1-0 lead in the series
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 2019: Hosts defeat Pakistan by 54 runs in 5th ODI 
RELATED STORY
Pakistan Cricket team trains at Trent Bridge ahead of fourth ODI against England
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan in England 2019
Only T20I | Sun, 05 May
PAK 173/6 (20.0 ov)
ENG 175/3 (19.2 ov)
England won by 7 wickets
PAK VS ENG live score
1st ODI | Wed, 08 May
PAK 80/2 (19.0 ov)
ENG
No Result
PAK VS ENG live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 11 May
ENG 373/3 (50.0 ov)
PAK 361/7 (50.0 ov)
England won by 12 runs
ENG VS PAK live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 14 May
PAK 358/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 359/4 (44.5 ov)
England won by 6 wickets
PAK VS ENG live score
4th ODI | Fri, 17 May
PAK 340/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 341/7 (49.3 ov)
England won by 3 wickets
PAK VS ENG live score
5th ODI | Yesterday
ENG 351/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 297/10 (46.5 ov)
England won by 54 runs
ENG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us